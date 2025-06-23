Midora Steam Oven’s Revolutionary Steam Technology by Hafele

New Delhi [India], June 23: Conventional ovens have come a long way from being appliances just for baking, to modern day appliances which integrate technologies like convection cooking and grilling, becoming solutions for cooking a variety of recipes. Whereas conventional ovens give you food that is roasted, baked or grilled, steam cooking is a healthy and efficient method of preparing food by using steam, preserving nutrients, texture and the natural taste. The steam cooking method ensures that your food is tender and moist without the need for added fats.

Combining the best of both worlds is Hafele's new Midora Full Steam Oven which offers a comprehensive solution, allowing you to bake, grill, roast and steam cook your food. Integrated with the full steam function, you can seamlessly cook your food with full steam option. When combined with other cooking modes, this oven gives you food which is tender on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Whether it is a healthy meal with perfectly steamed vegetables and baked potatoes, nicely roasted chicken tikka, or a cake baked to perfection, the Midora Full Steam Oven seamlessly takes care of your food cravings. This oven sports a full steam function which allows you to cook fully steamed recipes like Idlis, Dhoklas, Momos and steamed Modak, along with the conventional oven, convection cooking, and grilling, offering a complete solution for preparing delectable and healthy meals.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

