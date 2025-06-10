MIFB Partners with MalaysiaPCA to Launch Gastronomic Sensory Hub

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 10: Malaysia's most influential F&B trade fair, the Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB), has announced a landmark collaboration with the Malaysian Professional Culinaire Association (MalaysiaPCA) for 2025. Setting a new benchmark for experiential trade engagement in Malaysia's F&B industry, this year's edition marks the launch of the Gastronomic Sensory Hub, an experiential zone where culinary innovation and strategic business matchmaking converge.

Built in consultation with exhibitors and curated by chefs, the Hub reimagines the traditional trade floor by transforming it into a living kitchen theatre; where product sourcing meets gastronomy, and every dish tells a story of Malaysian excellence and global readiness.

"Our collaboration with MIFB reflects a shared mission to elevate Malaysia's culinary excellence on the world stage," said Chef Soon Pau Voon, Secretary General of MalaysiaPCA. "Through the Gastronomic Sensory Hub, we aim to inspire, train, and showcase the next generation of culinary innovators and reinforce Malaysia's place as a rising force in global gastronomy."

Organised by Constellar and set to take place from 30 July to 1 August 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, MIFB 2025 will host over 500 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, and is expected to attract over 12,000 industry professionals. Set against the theme "Future-Ready F&B: Serving the Evolution of Trends," the fair comes at a time when Malaysian consumers are demanding healthier, tastier food with clearer sourcing and production details. MIFB is answering that call with immersive, trend-led experiences instead of static exhibition booths.

Created with input from exhibitors and chefs, the Gastronomic Sensory Hub gives buyers something they rarely get on the trade floor: the chance to see, taste, and test ingredients under real conditions. It features:

* Live cooking demos using exhibitor products;

* Ingredient application tests for chefs and food service professionals;

* Pop-up fine dining experiences to showcase product storytelling; and

* Knowledge-sharing sessions with award-winning culinary teams

"Beyond giving exhibitors a voice, it's also about giving buyers an experience they will remember," said Bruno Thong, Portfolio Director of MIFB. "We want to show buyers, from restaurateurs to grocers, how an ingredient performs on the plate, not just on paper. That's what makes the Gastronomic Sensory Hub a game changer."

Malaysian Culinary Stars in the Spotlight

The Hub will spotlight Malaysia's top culinary talents including:

Chef Ikhwan

A star of Malaysia's fine dining movement, Chef Ikhwan merges European technique with Malaysian soul. He led the team to a Silver medal at the IKA Culinary Olympics 2024 and a Gold at the FHA Culinary Challenge 2022. Now leading Daun & Co and serving as Sous Chef at Hotel Renaissance KL, he will be headlining live demonstrations throughout MIFB.

MalaysiaPCA National Culinary Team

Fresh off a Silver medal win at the FHA National Team Challenge 2025, the team features chefs from Taylor's University, Hilton KL, Le Meridien, APCA, MIB College, and more, all bringing cutting-edge creativity and world-class technical finesse to the stage.

Whether you are a chef, manufacturer, distributor, or retailer, MIFB 2025 is where the next chapter of Malaysian F&B will be written, driven by a shared vision with MalaysiaPCA, innovative showcases from local brands, and a deep understanding of evolving customer expectations.

MIFB 2025, organised by Constellar, is now open for exhibitor and buyer registration at www.mifb.com.my.

About MIFB

Organised by Constellar, the Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) stands as Malaysia's premier food and beverage trade event, dedicated to facilitating connections at every stage of the supply chain to connect, network, and collaborate from upstream to downstream solutions.

As the name 'Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair' suggests, MIFB brings together international exhibitors to meet local industry players, creating invaluable opportunities for global exporters seeking to establish business connections within the broader Malaysian market. Through MIFB, international and local F&B players converge to explore innovative solutions and drive industry growth.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries and sectors, connecting people, global marketplaces and networks for sustainable growth. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor