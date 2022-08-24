Migrate World to host seminar on 'Ultimate citizenship by investment guide' for HNIs in New Delhi

Migrate World, a Dubai-based company that provides citizenship by investment services, has organised a seminar titled 'Ultimate Citizenship by Investment Guide' in New Delhi to provide HNIs and families seeking citizenship by investment in other countries around the world with investment migration options, citizenship, and residency programmes on August 26.

Migrate World has announced a series of seminars under its citizenship by investment programme in important cities, including Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore, to tap the HNIs and the families seeking permanent citizenship and residency by investment in other countries.

The seminar in New Delhi will be held at Shivaji Stadium, where the senior consultants of Migrate World will guide the HNIs on the investment options, citizenship and residency by investment in other countries on August 26.

"In India, investment migration is on the rise. HNIs are on the move once more, with 2023 set to be a record year," said Shalini Lambah, CEO of Migrate World India. "We provide a seamless experience to the hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors who rely on Migrate World's expertise to make their dreams of becoming Global Citizens a reality."

Migrate World India, headquartered in Dubai, provides a wide range of services, including citizenship and residency by investment, as well as universal real estate, financial services, and company formation. With over 17 years of experience in customising each client case, they assist clients in becoming Global Citizens legally, competently, and professionally.

