Migsun MiGente Expands its Retail Mix With the Addition of Shoppers Stop's 26,000 Sq. ft. Store in Ghaziabad

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], July 14: Migsun Group has announced the leasing of approximately 26,000 sq. ft. of prime retail space to Shoppers Stop at its commercial project Migsun MiGente, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. Bringing a significant boost to the region's retail segment, the lease covers both the Ground and First Floors and has been signed for a long-term tenure of 21 years, with a rental value of approximately Rs. 29 lakh.

This strategic addition further elevates Migsun MiGente's appeal as a lifestyle and shopping destination in the growing Ghaziabad market. Positioned as an anchor tenant, Shoppers Stop is set to attract significant footfall and further catalyze commercial activity in the region.

Rajeev Srivastava, Leasing Head, Migsun Group, says, "The arrival of Shoppers Stop at Migsun MiGente is a major milestone for us. This 21-year lease demonstrates both brands' confidence in the long-term potential of the region. With Shoppers Stop on board, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering a vibrant, high-footfall commercial ecosystem for residents and retailers alike."

Strategically located in the heart of Raj Nagar Extension, Migsun MiGente is designed to be a one-stop destination for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Shoppers Stop adds to an already impressive list of top-tier brands that includes D-MART, Cinepolis, Fun City, Haldiram, Sagar Ratna, Chaayos, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Peter England, Mufti, Monte Carlo, Numero Uno, Raymond, Color Plus, Park Avenue, Louis Philippe, Flying Machine, Octave, Metro Mochi, USPA, Purplle, Chunmun, Berlin, and Intimissi. With its expanding retail mix, Migsun MiGente continues to cement its position as a premier retail and lifestyle hub in Ghaziabad, offering consumers a dynamic blend of fashion, food, and entertainment under one roof.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor