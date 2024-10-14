Mika Singh Electrifies AECL Season 6 Closing Ceremony as Punjab Team Claims Victory

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: The Artist Event Cricket League (AECL) Season 6 concluded with a dazzling finale, crowning the Punjab team as the champions at Devam-Dwarka Link Road. The much-anticipated season, known for its unique blend of cricket and entertainment, lived up to its grand legacy, captivating fans and spectators over five action-packed days from September 25th to 29th at Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram.

Founded by Ashish Mathur and Sonia Mathur, along with co-founders Ashish Rathi and Vipul Gossain, AECL has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, bringing together celebrities, artists, event managers, and sports enthusiasts. The championship win by the Punjab team is a testament to their skill, determination, and sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament.

The grand finale was graced by Harsh Malhotra, Member of Parliament from Delhi, who attended as the Chief Guest. The event also saw the presence of numerous luminaries from the entertainment and business worlds, adding to the prestige of the occasion. The thrilling cricket matches were complemented by dazzling performances from stars like Rahul Vaidya, Ishita Raj, Lekka, Mahira Sharma, Navraaj Hans, Shadaab Farid, Millind Gaba, Mayank Chawla, Starboy LOC, Sumit Sethi, and Meet Brothers, ensuring that the entertainment quotient was as high as the cricketing action.

In his closing remarks, Ashish Mathur, Founder of AECL and Co-Founder of Aasma Dance Company, expressed his elation at the success of the season. "AECL Season 6 has been nothing short of extraordinary. From the electrifying cricket matches to the vibrant performances by our celebrity guests, every moment has been memorable. The Punjab team's victory is a fitting end to this remarkable season. We have once again demonstrated that AECL is not just about cricket; it's about celebrating the synergy of sports, entertainment, and creativity. We are already looking forward to the next season."

The Closing Ceremony was a grand affair in Devam-Dwarka Link Road, highlighted by a live performance from renowned singer Mika Singh, which added an extra layer of glamour and excitement to the event. The ceremony celebrated not only the champions but also the camaraderie, collaboration, and creativity that AECL fosters.

With strong backing from sponsors and a star-studded lineup, Occasion 360 presents AECL Season 6 has once again proven to be a spectacular event that bridges the gap between sports and entertainment. The season's success underscores AECL's position as a premier platform for celebrating the fusion of cricket and the arts, offering a truly unique experience for fans and participants alike.

As AECL looks ahead to future seasons, the memories of Season 6 will continue to inspire and elevate the league's legacy, promising even more thrilling cricket and stellar entertainment in the years to come.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor