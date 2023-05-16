Mikki Koomar awarded the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence award as the International Icon

New Delhi (India), May 16: In a remarkable feat, Mikki Koomar has been bestowed with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award as the International Icon. Renowned globally for his contributions, Koomar has garnered accolades from esteemed organizations, received recognition from the Indian government, and achieved numerous accomplishments.

With an astounding following of 10 million on all his social media accounts and 2.5 million on Instagram and an impressive net worth of 10 million, Koomar has established himself as a prominent figure in the realms of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. With his extensive global travels, he has ventured across the world, exploring the wonders of over 100 countries. In doing so, he has left an everlasting impression in an impressive array of more than 100 countries worldwide.

This remarkable feat has earned him the prestigious Global Excellence Award from former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, recognizing him as an International Icon of immense stature and influence.

As the chairman of Xtreme Industries and Xtreme Entertainment Production Private Limited, Koomar has demonstrated exceptional leadership in various sectors, including wealth management, sustainability, infrastructure, fashion, sports, and digital media. Furthermore, his international influence extends to humanitarian organizations, royal houses, corporate companies, and cultural associations.

Notably, Koomar’s exceptional journey led him to receive the honorary Doctorate Degree in Doctor of Letters from St. Mother Teresa University, renowned for its commitment to digital educational excellence and sustainable development. Accredited by JBR Harvard in the United States and affiliated with the Cambridge Distance School of Education in the UK, this recognition further solidifies his expertise and contributions in the field.

The achievements of Mikki Koomar continue to accumulate, as he was also honored with the Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Award as an International Icon by the esteemed Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari. This remarkable recognition was presented at the Governor’s House in India, alongside the Central Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India.

With his rise to prominence, Koomar has attracted attention from Hollywood, receiving enticing offers for movies and TV series. A true visionary and an astute investor, he has diversified his portfolio to include Bitcoin, stocks, currencies, and real estate. In addition, Koomar has launched his clothing brand, Mikki Koomar aka MK, captivating fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

As the founder and international chairman of the United Nexus Organization, Koomar continues to leave an indelible mark on society, fostering collaboration and progress in various domains. His association with the renowned BGIL Films and Technologies Limited further exemplifies his commitment to excellence and innovation.

Mikki Koomar’s exceptional journey is a testament to his dedication, talent, and global impact. As he continues to inspire and empower others, his contributions to the world of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and humanitarian efforts are nothing short of extraordinary.

