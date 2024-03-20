Mikro Grafeio Accelerates Expansion into Northern India, Pioneering Growth Across Emerging Markets

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20: Mikro Grafeio, the pioneering social impact startup specializing in integrated workspace and workforce solutions, announces its strategic expansion into Northern & Western India with 10 additional centres, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards nationwide coverage. From its inception as a company building on its expertise in South India, Mikro Grafeio has rapidly evolved to become a leading provider of innovative workspace solutions, empowering local economies and fostering community development.

With an unwavering commitment to revolutionizing workspaces and catalyzing economic growth, Mikro Grafeio is proud to extend its presence into additional emerging cities by leveraging its successful operational model established in South India.

Acknowledging the growing interest of enterprises and startups in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns across Western and Northern India, Mikro Grafeio has initiated groundwork to expand its footprint & inventory in key cities like Vadodara, Goa, Kanpur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mohali, Jaipur, Nagpur, Nashik and Mumbai. These efforts reflect Mikro Grafeio's steadfast commitment to meeting the evolving needs of businesses and fostering inclusive growth across diverse regions.

As part of its ambitious expansion strategy this year, Mikro Grafeio aims to increase its seat capacity to 10000, up from its current 3000 seats. This move solidifies Mikro Grafeio's position as a market leader in the domain of workspace solutions in emerging cities and towns. The company's relentless pursuit of excellence is underscored by its recent accoladethe prestigious FICCI TNIE Award for 'Startup with Deep Social Impact'received for the third consecutive time, affirming Mikro Grafeio's enduring commitment to driving positive change.

Jaishankar Seetharaman, Co-Founder & CEO at Mikro Grafeio stated, "Our expansion into Northern India marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a lasting impact on local economies. By extending our footprint into new territories, we are poised to unlock tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation, while empowering communities and driving positive social change."

As Mikro Grafeio charts a course towards transformative growth and advancement, the company remains committed to its mission of creating employment opportunities in Tier 2 and 3 towns, thereby enabling local economies to thrive. With a vision to double its footprint by the close of December 2024, Mikro Grafeio is poised to set new industry standards and redefine contemporary workspaces, while driving sustainable economic growth across diverse regions.

About Mikro Grafeio:

Mikro Grafeio Services Pvt. Ltd. is a social impact start-up that aims at creating employment opportunities in Tier 2 & 3 towns and thus enabling local economies to thrive. The company offers integrated workspace and workforce solutions, along with advisory and consulting services for businesses seeking to establish operations outside of metros and Tier 1 cities. Mikro Grafeio currently provides unique workspace solutions in 40+ locations across 22 cities in India, optimized for efficient processes, skilled personnel, and high performance.

For more information, visit https://www.mikrografeio.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor