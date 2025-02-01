MILAGROW: Announces Launch Robotic Floor Cleaners iMap 15 Plus and BlackCat 25 Pro

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 1: Home grown robotics brand MILAGROW which is on a mission to Innovative robotic cleaning for every Indian household is actively engaged in development and sales of various types of robotic solutions, Floor, Window, Pool, Lawn, Educational, Humanoid, Healthcare, and Duct cleaning robots. Company develops products specific to Indian consumer's need and has a pan India presence with more than 90 authorized service centres across all major cities.

The Milagrow iMap 15 AI Plus RoboVac is the latest addition in home cleaning technology, designed to cater specifically to Indian households.

Featuring RT2R 3.0 navigation technology, this fully independent, self-cleaning, self-navigating robot vacuum is equipped with a best in class 16 Meter LIDAR offers exceptional efficiency by storing multiple maps and 2x faster scanning, its smart laser navigation enables it to clean the area using quick mapping technology, it can scan the entire house in 10 minutes. Robot when in use display cleaned and left-out areas in real time, and resuming from where it left off after recharging.

The new 2025 Milagrow iMap 15 AI Plus sets a new benchmark for home cleaning solutions with best in class 10,000Pa Suction Motor, and a 11 seconds self-empty dust clean function with 35000Pa suction power compared to its counterparts offering a much lesser dustbin suction power. iMap 15 AI plus also offer a functionality of hand held vacuum cleaner to clean the chairs, upholstery, sofa, beds, kitchen cabinets etc. and other household area, it eliminates the need to buy a separate hand held vacuum cleaner saving both money and storage space. The smart cleaning robot comes with a complimentary 5" hose pipe and crevice nozzle.

Climate condition of every country differs and hence the cleaning requirements are also different for different households, MILAGROW software delivers cleaning algorithms specific to Indian household needs and climatic conditions, they are deeper and more accurate compared to its Chinese counterparts who mainly operates through a distribution network and do not have direct presence in the country.

In order to make iMap 15 series robots usable by every age group it supports 6 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, enhancing user accessibility. Now all users can easily understand the robotic commands in their favourite language.

The iMap 15 series comes in 3 variants Self clean 10,000 Pa, 8200Pa and 6500 Pa suction respectively, all 3 variants are equipped with EV Grade 5200 mAh Lithium Ion battery, which boasts of 25% extra life compared to a regular Li-Ion battery. The advanced floor cleaning robots effectively eliminates stubborn dirt and dust from floors and carpets. The robot's iBoost technology ensures deep carpet and floor cleaning, while the HEPA-13 filter removes even the breathable dust particles. The 0.5-micron microfiber cloth mop, holding three times the water, maximizes mopping efficiency. The iMap 15 series floor cleaning robots runs for up to four hours, covering over 3500 sq. ft. to 4000 SQFT. of area in a single charge.

The IoT and Alexa-enabled device allows for firmware and software upgrades, ensuring it stays up-to-date with the latest features. Milagrow's proprietary RT2R 3.0 technology provides twice the coverage with enhanced accuracy.

With free virtual and on request physical home installation and over 90 authorized service centres across India in all major cities, Milagrow ensures an excellent after-sales service experience. Milagrow's proprietary technology and two-year warranty on select variants make the iMap 15 Series a reliable and efficient cleaning companion. During the warranty period, there will be no service charge for customers, Milagrow offers 5 Years warranty on the suction motor of the iMap 15 models, giving a complete peace of mind to the customers.

In order to bring the operational costs down for consumers, Milagrow is launching India's first self-emptying 3 Litre bagless robot vacuum under the popular BlackCat series. BlackCat 25 has been upgraded to a LiDAR version with a 3 Litre self-empty bagless dust collector, which means a consumer need not to buy replaceable dust bags saving on running costs and making it environmental friendly as well. BlackCat 25 uses an advanced cylindrical HEPA 13 filter with a Stainless Steel protective covering, this HEPA filter can be cleaned and reused multiple times. Ideal for a 2000- 2500 SQFT area, the robotic vacuum sweeps with 7500 Pa powerful suction and uses EV Grade cells to power-up a 3200 mAh Li-Ion battery giving a 120 to 150 minutes running time in a single charge and 25% higher life compared to normal Li-Ion battery.

As technology continues to evolve, the home grown Milagrow brand sets new standards in home cleaning with its large range of 7 models. iMap series comprising of iMap Max 24 Ultra Pro, iMap 15 Pro, and iMap 23 Black Pro and New BlackCat-25 incorporates cutting-edge features tailored for modern homes.

The iMap Max 24 Ultra Pro leads the pack with its comprehensive automation and robust performance. Featuring Lidar & SLAM with RT2R 2.0 technology, it effortlessly navigates and maps multiple floors, ensuring thorough coverage. Equipped with an 12000Pa suction power Japanese brushless motor, it excels in removing dirt from both floors and carpets. Dual-functionality for wet and dry cleaning, alongside a large 4L water tank and 3.5 L auto-emptying dust bag, offers up to 90 days of maintenance-free operation. With whisper-silent technology and a long-lasting BIS-certified battery, it combines power with efficiency, setting a benchmark in home cleaning.

To pamper the cleaning enthusiasts and spotless cars interiors, kitchen cabinets and office spaces Milagrow is launching battery powered hand held vacuum to clean hard to reach areas at the click of a button with slight wet and dry capability.

Milagrow has range of pool cleaning robots which are targeted towards hotels, resorts and HNIs. Pool robots can clean every size of swimming pools and help saves 93% on energy, 30% on cleaning chemicals, can filter 18K Litre/hour, cleans floor, walls and stairs for a sparkling clean swimming pool.

These products are available through company's website www.milagrowhumantech.com, amazon, Flipkart and through distribution network in all major cities.

