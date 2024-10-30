Miles SOBA is Transforming Business Education with Innovative Ed-Work Pedagogy

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Miles School of Business and Liberal Arts (SOBA) is transforming the future of business education with its pioneering Ed-Work Pedagogy. This innovative approach seamlessly integrates academic learning with real-world experiences, empowering students to graduate with not just a degree, but three years of hands-on work experience.

"We've established an on-campus agency where students dive into live projects from day one. This hands-on approach sharpens their skills, ensuring they're ready to meet industry demands from the get-go," said Dr. Prateesh Nair, CEO and Founder of Miles SOBA & Agency M.

Prestigious institutions like Mount Carmel College, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), and Kristu Jayanti College have embraced this forward-thinking approach through SOBA's BBA in Branding and Advertising program. Dr. Easwaran S Iyer from Jain called it a 'game-changer', emphasizing that students emerge ready for the industry, armed with real-world experience that sets them apart.

The Guthli Ad Fest 2024 - India's first student-led ad film festival presented by Miles SOBA marked a milestone as the first advertising festival in India organized entirely by students for students. Held at St. Xavier's College from October 18-20th, the event was conceptualised by Dr. Prateesh Nair.

The festival, themed 'Celebrating Pops and Pandey', honoured advertising legends Padma Shri Piyush Pandey and KV 'Pops' Sridhar, who led exclusive masterclasses on branding, storytelling, and digital-first strategy.

Rajeev Lakshman, the genius behind Roadies, highlighted how Miles SOBA's program shapes leaders for high-pressure scenarios. Bharat Dabholkar led a nostalgic journey through iconic advertisements. Santesh Row delivered a masterclass on merging traditional and digital marketing strategies, while Shirsha Guha Thakurta inspired young women in the creative field with her film industry journey.

Industry icons like Prasoon Pandey, Cyrus Broacha, Devaiah Bopanna and Tanya Nambiar enriched the experience, inspiring students to delve into branding, the power of voice, and storytelling. Excitement intensified with competitions, from street plays to fashion shows, which showcased young talent in its full glory. Renowned figures like Partho Sen-Gupta, Sana Khan, Sneha Iype, and Josy Paul challenged students to push their creative boundaries, leading to a vibrant performance by Miles SOBA students. These competitions brought student talent to the forefront, highlighting the raw creativity and strategic thinking that set Miles SOBA's holistic education approach apart. A defining moment emerged with the prestigious Pops and Pandey Scholarship, awarded to six deserving students in collaboration with the Nargis Dutt Foundation and Priya Dutt.

Varun Jain, Founder & CEO of Miles Education said, "Miles SOBA's innovative Ed-Work Pedagogy merges liberal arts with practical business skills in a real-world office environment that fosters critical thinking, communication, and leadership. This approach sets a new standard, empowering future leaders with the confidence and competence to excel in today's dynamic business landscape."

About Miles SOBA:

Miles School of Business & Liberal Arts (SOBA) is redefining business education with its innovative Ed-Work pedagogy, designed to break the cycle. By integrating liberal arts with practical business skills in a real-world office environment, SOBA ensures students develop critical thinking, communication, and leadership abilities. Students graduate with three years of work experience seamlessly bridging the gap between academic theory and industry demands. The Programs in Branding & Advertising, Digital Business & Entrepreneurship, Global Business, and Strategic Finance prepare students to navigate the business world with confidence as industry-ready professionals.

About Miles Education:

Miles Education stands as a global ed-tech leader, working backwards from industry shortages, skill gaps, and emerging opportunities to empower businesses and professionals across accounting, business, healthcare, and tech. By creating innovative pathways, Miles is building a robust talent ecosystem that sets talent up for success.

In accounting, Miles has built a talent pool of CPA and CMA candidates in India, driving billions in exports of accounting service exports. The company's STEM-integrated Miles U.S. Pathway has empowered thousands of Indian accountants to lead as India's talent ambassadors in the U.S. In healthcare, the company is advancing clinical process outsourcing to India and creating avenues for Indian and global healthcare professionals to work in the U.S.

In business education, Miles is redefining the traditional approach by seamlessly integrating real-world experience with academic learning. In technology, through a joint ventureFuturense TechnologiesMiles is preparing Indian tech talent to lead and excel in the AI-driven era.

With a team of over 600 professionals, a network of 70,000+ alumni, partnerships with 100+ universities, and 600+ multinational corporations, Miles is achieving a CAGR of over 80%, distinguishing itself as one of India's few profitable ed-tech companies.

For more information, visit www.mileseducation.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543128/Ed_Work_Pedagogy_Miles_Education.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543129/Student_led_ad_fest_Miles_Education.jpg

