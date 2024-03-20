Milind Deora, MP Inaugurates Corporate Jewellery show organized by Govind Verma

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: Milind Deora, MP, Chief Guest of the event said "Maharashtra contributes to 72% of the gold jewellery exports. It is a key focus sectors of the government of Maharashtra. SEEPZ - SEZ contributes to 47% of the gems & jewellery exports. The Govt of Maharashtra has created an eco-system for the jewellery industry with a specialized silver zone in Hupri in Kolhapur, Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai.

If the jewellery industry needs any help to grow their business, my doors are always open to help. I request all jewellery manufacturers from across India present here today to come and expand your operations here in Mumbai. The Government of Maharashtra will support you."

Jewel Trendz CMD, Govind Verma said, "We organized a Corporate Jewellery show where 60 jewellery manufacturers who design gold & diamond jewellery from across India. They interacted on one with over 100 + large pan-India jewellery retail store owners & their purchase teams as well as international buyers. Each manufacturer got a specific time to make a presentation to large retail chains decision-makers who purchase in bulk for their stores."

The USP of this show was buyers from Singapore, Dubai, Malaysia & other countries were present to buy jewellery directly from Indian manufacturers.

Jewel Trendz has been successfully organizing B2B expos & events for the gems & jewellery business since a decade. The key focus is manufacturers & retailers get to meet & showcase their jewellery designs. New manufacturers get pan India business of new retail clients which helps to expand their business. All exhibitors stay at Hotel Sahara Star which makes its convenient as the expo is in the same hotel premises.

Hotel Sahara Star is well located within 2-minute walking distance from the domestic airport & connected to the Western Express Highway. The hotel has a large banquet space for the exhibitors and provides a safe venue for the jewellery manufacturers. The food is of 5-star hotel standards and hospitality is at par to the best hotels in India.

Mumbai is one of the preferred locations for both pan-India jewellery buyers as well as international buyers due to its connectivity of international & domestic flights, smooth exports process, safe & fast delivery of goods.

The high quality of jewellery, talented designers unique designs catering to all segments help buyers come from across the globe to buy in bulk from Mumbai as they have a large choice of jewellery manufacturers & exporters to choose from.

Govind Verma is a veteran in the gems & jewellery industry with good relationships with new & old manufacturers, multi-chain & single retail store brands. He is now grooming his son Vismit Verma to expand on his business empire.

The event management was handled by Atlantis Media Ventures limited & held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai.

Dr. Roshan Roddrigues, Founder of Atlantis Media said," The success of the event was that all jewellery manufacturers were extremely thrilled of the new leads in business from new clients they met at the event & have enough new business for the next few months. "

