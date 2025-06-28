Milind Soman Crosses 222 Kms in The Fit Indian Run from Mumbai to Goa, Reaches Chiplun on Day 2 Amidst Picturesque Konkan Rains

VMPL

Mumbai/ Chiplun (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman has successfully completed Day 2 of The Fit Indian Run, covering a total of 222 kilometers as he continues his inspiring 558 km journey from Mumbai to Goa. The endurance-driven expedition, aimed at promoting fitness, mental resilience, and national unity. Milind is accompanied by his wife Ankita Konwar, who is supporting him on the route. The run reached Chiplun today, after two back-to-back days of 111 km eachsplit between running and cycling through the heart of the Konkan region.

Day 1 began early on June 26th at Shivaji Park, Dadar, where Milind officially flagged off the 5th edition of the Run. He covered 21 kilometers on foot and 90 kilometers by cycle, concluding the first leg at Kolad. Day 2 followed a similar format, ending at Chiplun, with the route taking him through lush green hills, winding roads, and monsoon-drenched villages that define the Konkan terrain.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Milind Soman shared

"Every kilometer through the Konkan feels like a celebration of nature and spirit. The rain, the winding paths, the endless greenit's beautiful, but also demanding. The Fit Indian Run is about embracing that challenge, staying consistent, and finding unity in our collective pursuit of health and well-being."

This year's edition is presented by BetterAlt and powered by The Health Factory, with Plum as the official skincare partner and Fitelo as the fitness partnereach lending their support to Milind's message of holistic wellness and consistent, purpose-driven living.

Now in its 5th year (formerly known as The Unity Run), The Fit Indian Run has evolved from a solo mission to a national movement, with thousands drawing inspiration from Milind's unwavering dedication to fitness and the deeper message of inner strength, discipline, and self-awareness.

As the journey continues further down the scenic Western coastline, Milind's next stops include Ratnagiri, Kankavli, and ultimately Panjim, Goa, bringing with him not just the spirit of endurance, but also a powerful reminder: fitness isn't a destinationit's a way of life.

For media queries or further information:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor