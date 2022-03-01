Milk Price Hike: After Amul, Gowardhan Milk Price increased by 2 Rs per litre

Just two days after Amul announced a milk price hike, two other big companies have announced a hike in milk prices. This will put a heavy burden on the pockets of the common man. Only in Dmart you will get milk cheaper than the market price. Parag Milk Foods Limited, the country's leading FMCG dairy company, has also announced a hike in milk prices. Govardhan is the brand of this company. The price of Gowardhan milk has been increased by Rs 2 per liter. The hike will take effect from today. As a result, the price of Gowardhan Gold Milk will increase from Rs 48 to Rs 50. The price of Govardhan Fresh has gone up by Rs 46 to Rs 48.

Devendra Shah, president of the company, said that the price of milk has been increased after almost three years. Electricity, packaging, transportation and food prices have risen sharply. This left the company with no option but to increase the price of milk. In addition, trade discounts and other expenses have been reduced. On Monday, Amul had announced an increase in milk prices. Following this, Mother Dairy has also signaled a price hike. We are keeping an eye on the situation. Costs have risen sharply. Since July 2021, the total expenditure has increased by 8 to 9 percent. Because of this we are going to make a decision based on the situation.