MIMA launches state-of-the art new campus for its management institute

Pune ,September 29: Recently the state-of-the-art, seven-storied 55 000 sq. ft. campus of MIMA institute of management (www.mima.edu.in) was inaugurated at the august hands of Shri Hon. Chandrakant Patil, Minister for Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Maharashtra at Balewadi, Pune. MIMA Institute of Management offers AICTE-approved PGDM programs in Business Administration, Pharmaceutical Management, and Agri-Business Management.

MIMA’s primary objective is to mould young professional managers keeping in mind the dynamics of modern business and the challenges of a highly competitive global economic environment. MIMA strives to respond to the demands of the dynamic and vibrant industrial scenario. MIMA is committed to creating unparalleled professionals reaching out to conquer the zenith. Knowledge, Wisdom, Leadership & Character are the cornerstones of MIMA’s ethos. MIMA has a dedicated team of professionals running its placement cell, exploiting the best opportunities in industries and businesses for its students. MIMA has been nurturing business leaders for over one and a half decades.

“Students must strive for fulfilling Prime Minister’s Vision for growth of agri-business and pharmaceutical industry”, quotes Hon. Shri. Chandrakant Patil, Minister for Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Maharashtra. He emphasized that both the agriculture and the pharmaceutical industries have remained two strong pillars of the economy even during the Pandemic and have supported the economy and society at large in spite of strains during Covid-19.

He was addressing the students of the MIMA Institute of Management at their 15 Convocation Ceremony. In his speech, Chandrakant (Dada) Patil particularly appreciated the success of girls’ students in examinations.

Development of education and industry are the two thrust areas of his Government, he said. Shri. Patil brought on record his appreciation of the State-of-the-art infrastructure of MIMA Institute of Management at its new campus in Balewadi, which was inaugurated by him today.

He further urged the students “To exert excellence while facing the challenges of industry and business, a field they are entering post-graduation.

Ms Asawari Vijaykumar Patil, Ms Charanjot Kaur and Ms Pradnaya Uttam Kokate received gold medals in academics for topping in their respective departments. Mr Akshay Nilakh, Mr Suraj Malwadkar and Mr Ajay Somdhare grabbed Student of the Year from their respective departments.

Dr Pradeep Bawdekar introduced the institute with the new brand identity as ‘MIMA institute of management’, erstwhile known as MITCON institute of management, in 2006. He wished luck to the students in their future endeavours. Prof. Aditya Bavdekar also shared his thoughts on the development of the institute. The program ended with the vote of thanks given by Dr.Rucha Deshpande.

