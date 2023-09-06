Mimamsa: A Principal’s Conclave receives overwhelming response

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Mimamsa, A Principal’s conclave conducted by Athos Edusolutions held recently in Pune. A day long conclave was successfully conducted recently by Athos Edusolutions at the Corinthians Club & Resort Pune on 12th August 2023. More than 200 schools and educationalist from all across the state participated in the event.

The conclave brought together top school Prinicipals, directors & educationalists from all across the state along with top influencers, ed-techs and matter experts. The theme of this edition of was, 'To address the current challenges faced by Schools in National Curriculum Framework (NCF) implementation from various perspectives and how industry experts & Ed-techs can contribute and add value to it.

Panel discussions, workshops, presentations and networking opportunities amongst sponsors, dignitaries, and principals were part of the event. The highlight of this edition of Mimamsa was Panel Discussion on "How NCF will shape the ideology of future generations”.

The panelists were Nirmal Waddan, Principal of The Kalyani School, Pune, Devendra Kumar, Principal of Pawar Public School, Amanora, Pune, Sangeeta Rautji, Principal of Dhruv World School, Sus, Pune, Siddharth Rajgarhia, Director & Chief Learner of Delhi Public School, Nashik, Varanashi, Nagpur & Pune(Hinjewadi), Dr Sharda Gupta, Principal of Nath Valley School, Aurangabad and Sonali Balwatkar, Principal of Akshara International School, Pune. The Panel was hosted & moderated by Somyaranjan Dash & Naveen Rai, Founders of Athos Edusolutions.

Along with NCF Implementation, the conclave also touched upon on diverse and crucial topics such as Life skills, Higher Education, School Curriculum, Integrated School Learning, School Curriculum, Art Integration, Design Careers, Game-based learning, STEM Education and Competitive Exams.

The event moved forward as various topics were covered in the form of presentations and exhibitions by the following Institutions & Ed-techs: Unacademy : Competitive Exams Expert, Somaiya Vidyavihar University: Higher Education Expert, Cambridge Assessment International Education , Curriculum Expert, Champions Academy : Integrated Learning Expert, Silica Institute : Design Career Expert, Burlington English : Language Expert, Omotech : Coding & Robotics Expert, Edunext : ERP Expert Four simultaneous workshops were conducted to provide a detailed overview on various aspects like Design Thinking & Art Integration in School Subjects, Integrated Programs at School for National Level Competitive, Exams - Challenges and Solutions, Navigating the Leadership Grid: Charting path to Effective Leadership, Embrace change with future – ready International Education.

The conclave was concluded with Mimamsa School & Group Awards 2023, which felicitated schools that have made excellent contribution to the field of education. Total 196 Schools were awarded School Awards in various Categories out 400+ nominated schools along with 5 Group Awards given to Podar Education Network (Pune Region), SNBP Group of Schools, Bharti Vidyapeeth Group of Schools, JSPM Ground of Schools & Sinhgad Group of Schools.

Concluding the mega event, Somyaranjan Dass & Naveen Rai, Founders of Athos Edusolutions said, " Such Conclaves not only bring great networking opportunities but also provides an holistic view on new age requirements for school Growth resulting ultimately in the wellbeing of students. In the future we intend to conduct the same kind of conclaves in n various cities soon like Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Indore. We will be conducting the next conclave at Mumbai on 7th October 2023 @ Radisson Blu, Andheri.” Educators are invited from all over Maharashtra.

Various other schools like The Orbis School, Euro School, Vikhe Patil Memorial School, Army Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya NDA & BEG etc..from Pune, Fravashi Academy from Nashik, Jain International from Aurangabad, Sanjay Ghodawat International School from Kolhapur, Lotus English School from Pandarpur also participated in the conclave.

