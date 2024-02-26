Min. Sanderson's Mission Boosts WA-India Healthcare Ties, Showcasing Opportunities at Health Skilling Symposium in partnership with the Apollo Group

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26: Minister for Health and Mental Health Amber-Jade Sanderson embarked on a mission to India to strengthen WA-India links across the healthcare, medical, and life sciences sectors. Leading a health skilling and business delegation, the Minister's mission spanned from February 22 to March 2, 2024, across Chennai, Hyderabad, Nashik and Trivandrum. The delegation actively participated in numerous engagements, featuring representatives from industries including health and life sciences, medical technology, digital health, and medical device companies, biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Recruiting additional healthcare workers is a key priority for the Western Australia Government, with forecasts predicting WA will need an additional 5,000 FTE doctors and nurses by 2033. The mission, which began in Chennai on Thursday, 22 February 2024, showcased Western Australia as a destination for health workers and students in these fields to live, work and study.

During the mission, Minister Sanderson held important meetings with distinguished figures including Hon. Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, and Mr. Gagandeep Singh Bedi, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health, and Family Welfare Department.

The Minister also participated in an Invest and Trade Business Luncheon, held in partnership with FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), accompanied by the official delegation and representatives from the healthcare sector. These discussions facilitated fruitful exchanges and cooperation within the industry, paving the way for enhanced collaboration between WA and India.

Tamil Nadu, with its distinction of housing the third-highest number of medical colleges in India, stands as a beacon of advanced healthcare facilities in the country. Minister Sanderson acknowledged the significance of this state in the healthcare landscape of India and delivered key addresses at prestigious institutions including nursing colleges and renowned hospitals such as MGM Hospital, Madras Medical College - Dr. Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and Kauvery Hospital. These engagements aimed to foster dialogue, share best practices, and explore avenues for partnership in healthcare education and delivery.

The Health Skilling Symposium in Chennai, organized in partnership with the Apollo Group, played a crucial role in showcasing Western Australia's healthcare opportunities to potential skilled migrants. This symposium not only highlighted job prospects but also underscored the government support available to assist skilled migrants in building a rewarding life in Western Australia.

The mission to Chennai sought to raise awareness of Western Australia's capabilities in health and life sciences, fostering new avenues for collaboration and talent exchange between the two regions. It aimed to promote Western Australia as a premier destination for living, working, and studying, while also facilitating investment, trade, and joint ventures between Western Australia and India.

A significant highlight of the mission was Minister Sanderson's keynote address at the Valedictory of Umagine Chennai 2024, a prestigious global technology, entrepreneurship, and skills summit. This two-day conference served as Asia's premier platform for fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and talent development, further enhancing the ties between Western Australia and India.

Reflecting on the engagements in Chennai, Minister Sanderson remarked, "Over the past five years, our commitment to supporting WA's healthcare system has been evident as our Health Medical Life Sciences ecosystem doubled in size from 2017 to 2022. India has a strategy to produce high-quality healthcare workers in numbers greater than they need for their own healthcare system, with a view to facilitating migration elsewhere, and we want to make sure WA is their number one choice. By leveraging India's commendable strengths in education, skills, and global connectivity, Western Australia stands poised to address its skills shortage needs effectively. This mission will be beneficial for both Western Australia and India, with a chance to showcase our internationally recognised research base and entrepreneurial talent."

Minister Sanderson's mission to India marked a significant milestone in strengthening the relationship between Western Australia and India, opening up new avenues for collaboration, investment, and talent exchange in the healthcare sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor