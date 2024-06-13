Minati Announces Successful Burn of 2 Million Tokens, Strengthening Investor Value

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 13: Minati, a leading digital currency platform revolutionizing finance through DeFi, AI, and blockchain, is excited to announce the successful burning of 2 million tokens from its circulating supply. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Minati's commitment to enhancing token value and delivering on its promise to the community.

In addition to this burn, a total of 48,750,000 tokens are already locked on Flocki until 2025, further solidifying the stability and long-term growth of Minati. Kapil Siwach, CEO of Minati, confidently stated, "Another 2 million tokens will be burned before the platform's listing on Bybit, showcasing the company's dedication to maximizing investor value."

According to the latest data on CoinMarketCap (CMC), the circulating supply was initially 6,275,000 tokens. With this recent burn, the circulating supply is now reduced to 4,275,000 tokens. This significant reduction in supply is poised to drive the token price to new all-time highs, benefiting all investors and stakeholders involved.

Minati remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic initiatives to deliver unparalleled value to its community. This token burn is a testament to Minati's forward-thinking approach and dedication to fostering a robust and thriving ecosystem.

Minati is a pioneering digital currency platform that combines DeFi, AI, and blockchain technologies to revolutionize the financial landscape. With a mission to empower individuals and businesses through innovative financial solutions, Minati is dedicated to driving the future of finance with transparency, security, and growth.

You can buy Minati tokens from leading exchanges like Bitnet, XT.com, MEXC, and many more. Stay tuned for more updates as Minati continues to lead the way in digital finance.

Contact Information

Minati PR Team

Email: info@minati.com

Website: www.minati.com

Community Links: Telegram, Twitter, Discord

