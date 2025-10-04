Minativerse (MNTC) Set to Reach New Heights Amid Bybit Listing Buzz

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 4: Minativerse (MNTC), the blockchain-powered metaverse education platform, is gaining strong traction in the global crypto space as reports suggest that a Bybit listing may soon be on the horizon. The development comes at a time when Minativerse is rapidly expanding its ecosystem and capturing attention as one of the most innovative Web3 projects of 2025.

Adding fuel to the speculation, official-style promotional banners from Bybit have been spotted featuring Minativerse, further strengthening community belief that a listing is underway. This has created a surge of excitement across social channels, with both retail and institutional investors keeping a close watch on the project's next move.

Minativerse CEO Kapil Dev addressed the growing anticipation, stating:

"Everything is currently under process. If this moves ahead, it will help Minativerse reach new heights globally."

A listing on Bybit, one of the world's leading exchanges, would represent a pivotal milestone for the MNTC token. For investors, such a move would mean greater liquidity, wider accessibility across global markets, and increased credibility for the project's long-term trajectory. Analysts suggest that the combination of strong fundamentals and a potential top-tier listing could trigger a wave of trading activity, cementing MNTC's place among 2025's most-watched tokens.

Beyond the market speculation, Minativerse continues to focus on its mission of transforming education through blockchain and immersive metaverse experiences. With integrations across NFTs, decentralized learning, and Web3-powered engagement, Minativerse is creating a real-world use case ecosystem that blends digital innovation with societal impact.

With growing community support, industry attention, and the possibility of new exchange access, Minativerse is preparing to enter a new phase of growthpositioning MNTC as one of the standout projects of the coming year.

Please visit for more information: https://minati.io/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor