Mind-Boggling Feats: Memory Athletes Stun Global Audience at IAM World Memory Championship 2023

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Brain Infinite, the organizing body approved by the International Association of Memory (IAM), orchestrated an extraordinary event that brought together 779 participants from 13 countries, captivating audiences with awe-inspiring displays of memory prowess.

State Bank of India, the title sponsor of the event, played a crucial role in the success of the championship.

The IAM World Memory Championship, held in Navi Mumbai from November 24 to 26, saw Tenuun Tamir from Mongolia emerge as the World Champion, attaining the pinnacle of memory excellence.

The competition, a showcase of the boundaries of human memory capabilities, featured participants demonstrating remarkable feats across various categories.

The event not only celebrated fierce competition but also served as a melting pot for cultural exchange and collaboration among memory enthusiasts worldwide.

The triumphant execution of the IAM World Memory Championship 2023 in India is attributed to the visionary leadership of Amrut Jadhav, founder of Brain Infinite, along with co-founders Pranit Gaikwad and Rakesh Thombre.

Program Director Tara Thombre and Master Trainer Nidhi Kapoor contributed strategic acumen and expertise, respectively, to successfully position India as a global hub for Memory Sports.

Amrut Jadhav, Founder of Brain Infinite, expressed his joy, stating, "Bringing the World Memory Championship to India for the first time has been a surreal experience. Witnessing superhuman abilities in memory sports on our home turf is a testament to the global recognition of India's potential in this field. Our mission to make India a leader in memory sports is now a reality."

Simon Reinhard, Chairman of IAM, inaugurated the event and participated as a Memory athlete, while Corinna Draschl, Chief Arbiter of IAM, ensured the championship's fairness and adherence to IAM rules.

With 250+ Arbiters participating, the championship maintained the highest standards of integrity.

The IAM headquarters in Germany applauded the success of WMC 2023 in India, highlighting the event's contribution to the global promotion of memory sports.

IAM is the global governing body for Memory Sports, connecting National Memory Sport Federations worldwide. With a vision of bringing memory sports to everybody, IAM promotes fair and competitive memory competitions globally.

Brain Infinite is a leading organization in Memory Training, aiming to position India as a global destination for Memory Sports. Founded by Amrut Jadhav and co-founded by Pranit Gaikwad and Rakesh Thombre, Brain Infinite successfully hosted the first-ever World Cup of Memory in India, showcasing the potential of India in the field of memory sports.

