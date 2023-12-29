Mind Wars’ Year-End Revelry: Charting New Heights in Edutainment Excellence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29: Mind Wars, the leading edutainment platform, is elated to share the extraordinary milestones achieved throughout the year, solidifying its position as an innovator in the realm of education and entertainment. From dominating the top charts on the Google Play Store to pioneering national and international academic championships, Mind Wars has consistently exceeded expectations.

Trending on Google Play Store: within a few weeks of its app launch Mind Wars has captured the hearts and minds of users worldwide, achieving a remarkable feat of 111k downloads and trending among the top 5 on the Google Play Store. This recognition underscores the platform’s popularity and the positive impact it has on users seeking engaging content.

Collaboration with Influencers: The launch of the Mind Wars app saw a powerful collaboration with more than 30 influencers, amplifying its reach and influence. These partnerships helped create a buzz around the app, bringing it to the attention of a diverse audience and establishing it as a go-to platform for interactive learning.

Spell Bee: Mind Wars expanded its footprint by introducing the National Spell Bee, a nationwide competition that engaged students across the country in a thrilling battle of words. This initiative not only celebrated linguistic prowess but also showcased Mind Wars’ commitment to fostering a love for learning among students of all ages.

Launch of Two Brand Films: In a creative stride, Mind Wars unveiled two captivating brand films that resonated with audiences, providing a visual journey into the world of edutainment. These films not only showcased the platform’s unique features but also reinforced its mission to make learning an enjoyable experience.

ACEF Awards: Mind Wars reached a significant milestone this year by securing not just one but two esteemed accolades at the Asian Customer Engagement Forum Awards. One award was for the outstanding brand film, and the other was recognized for excellence in-app content.

National Academic Championship: Mind Wars elevated India to an international platform through the organization of the National Academic Championship. This distinguished event not only crowned national champions but also provided an unparalleled opportunity for students to represent India on the global academic stage. They competed in the International Academic Championship alongside students from around the world. The success of this initiative was not only acknowledged nationally but also garnered international acclaim.

Collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism for Tourism in India Quiz: Mind Wars extended its reach beyond traditional academic realms by collaborating with the Ministry of Tourism of India for Tourism in India Quiz. This initiative not only showcased the platform’s versatility but also contributed to promoting knowledge about India’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

Mind Wars School Quiz Contest: In addition to its national and international endeavors, Mind Wars successfully executed the Mind Wars School Quiz Contest (SQC), the largest Intra School Live Quiz Series in India. Completing more than 1600 Exclusive Quizzes in 115 cities and union territories, the SQC provided a live quiz experience to more than 3,69,917 students, garnering praise from schools for its knowledge-centric and competitive spirit.

In celebration of these achievements, Mr. Umesh Kr Bansal, Senior Executive Vice President of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This year has been a testament to the incredible potential of Mind Wars. We are proud to have reached new heights and made a positive impact in edutainment. The collaboration with influencers, the success of the app launch, and the international recognition through the national academic championship are just a few highlights of our journey. As we look ahead, we are committed to continuously evolving and providing an exceptional learning experience for our users.”

As Mind Wars concludes a year filled with accomplishments, the platform remains dedicated to its mission of making education an immersive and enjoyable journey. With gratitude for the support of its users and partners, Mind Wars eagerly anticipates the opportunities and challenges that the coming year will bring.

About Mind Wars

Mind Wars is a pioneering initiative by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, aimed at transforming education by promoting cognitive skills and holistic development among students. With its diverse range of competitions, quizzes, and educational content, Mind Wars provides an engaging and immersive learning experience, fostering the intellectual potential of young minds.

