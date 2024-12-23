Mindful Hiring and Workforce Well-Being- A New Imperative at IMF 2024

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23: As the global workforce landscape shifts, mindful hiring has emerged as a cornerstone of sustainable organizational growth and employee satisfaction. Susheel Agarwal, CEO of Ethika Insurance, champions this revolutionary approach, advocating for hiring practices that prioritize crude talent, mental wellness, and long-term health security over traditional benchmarks at the event hosted by The International Maritime Federation on december 2024, at The Park Hotel, Belapur, Navi Mumbai. This flagship event, titled "Recruitment Practices in the Maritime Industry: Impact, Analysis, Safeguards, and Risk Management," brought together over 175 eminent guest such as maritime professionals, policymakers, and risk management experts including owners & representatives from 110 RPSL companies.

One of the most significant highlights of the event was the unveiling of a revolutionary crew insurance product, developed collaboratively by Susheel Agarwal (Ethika Insurance Broking), Gautam Parekh (Mayfair We Care), and Parag Saxena (ICICI Lombard). This policy sets a new standard for maritime insurance with its comprehensive coverage, addressing MLC medical expenses, accidental death, disability, ITF-scale baggage loss, and abandonment protections. "This initiative is a long-overdue step toward ensuring seafarers and recruitment agencies are well-protected in an ever-evolving industry," remarked Agarwal, who led the session introducing the product. Experts lauded the policy for providing unprecedented security for the workforce that sustains global shipping operations.

India's Workforce at the Global Forefront

Projected to account for 22% of the global workforce by 2030, India's role in the future of work is undeniable. However, traditional hiring practices have often undervalued raw, execution-driven talent in favor of academic credentials. This trend is ripe for disruption, with 82% of Indian professionals in a LinkedIn Workforce Confidence survey emphasizing the primacy of skills and experience over degrees.

Globally, the shift is even more pronounced. A 2023 Deloitte report revealed that companies embracing mindful hiring practices experienced a 28% boost in retention rates and a 32% surge in team productivity. These figures affirm the necessity of aligning hiring strategies with human-centric values.

Mindful Hiring: A Philosophy for the New Era

"Mindful hiring isn't just a buzzword; it's a transformative philosophy," remarks Susheel Agarwal, a speaker at the IMF Event. While speaking on Maritime workforce wellbeing, he says that how Ethika Insurance has embraced this ideology by focusing on execution-driven talent-those who exhibit problem-solving prowess and a results-oriented mindset. Beyond identifying "doers," Ethika employs psychological assessments to evaluate emotional intelligence, adaptability, and collaborative potential.

This approach also integrates mental health as a core tenet. Ethika's onboarding programs include wellness initiatives such as counseling access and stress-management tools, reinforcing the idea that workplace well-being begins at the hiring stage.

The Butterfly Effect of Mindful Hiring

The benefits of mindful hiring extend far beyond the immediate workplace. Companies adopting these practices report that enhanced team productivity due to the diversity of skills and values. Significantly reduced attrition ratesa 2023 Gallup study noted a 35% decline in early-stage employee turnover. Improved mental health outcomes for employees, with a NIMHANS survey highlighting a 40% reduction in burnout when robust support systems are in place.

Health Security: The Ethical Imperative

Ethika Insurance sets itself apart by integrating health security into its hiring strategy. From comprehensive group health insurance to mental wellness workshops. "An organization's achievements are mirrored in the well-being of its workforce. Health security is not just an option but a fundamental requirement for thriving businesses," stresses Agarwal.

About Ethika Insurance

Susheel Agarwal is CEO of Ethika Insurance & happiness advocate at happiness at workplace. Ethika Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. is a trailblazer in ethical insurance solutions, serving over 500 businesses and insuring millions of lives. With a customer-first ethos, Ethika's programs prioritize holistic wellness and sustainability. Under Susheel Agarwal's visionary leadership, the company has redefined workplace health and hiring standards.

