Mindler in Collaboration with HRX by Hrithik Roshan Launches Corporate Experience Program on Metaverse and Web 3.0

● One-month ‘Corporate Experience Program’ for students between 15-22 years

● The program mode is hybrid along with self-paced learning and live classes with Mindler and HRX

● within one year, Mindler will empower over 1 Lakh students with this program

New Delhi (India), July 26: Mindler, a comprehensive career guidance platform for students, has unveiled its corporate experiential program for students aged 15 to 22 years to learn new-age skills from the top global brands. This program is launched in collaboration with India’s first homegrown fitness brand HRX, founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment. Through this program, Mindler enables students to understand how big brands like HRX market their products in both the Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 world and earn a certificate of experience.

The program offers students an opportunity to upskill themselves through a hybrid learning program that focuses on Metaverse Marketing, Blockchain, NFT and Crypto, Brand Management, and Social Media Marketing, among other core skills. The Program will be delivered in a combination of 3 different formats where students can learn concepts in self-paced modules at their convenience, then get their doubts solved through live sessions by industry experts and also engage in group assignments in a peer-to-peer learning format. During the program, students will be creating a marketing plan and an ad campaign in the Metaverse for a product launch to be presented to the HRX jury.

Some of the key takeaways for students Include a young Tech Marketer Certificate, Experience Letter and Individual Performance Report for each Student from both companies.

“This solution is integrating a new generation of Corporate Experiences through programs that focus on the practical aspects of learning. The program module contains simulations and role-plays to help students understand how marketing works in Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 within real brands akin to HRX. HRX here will serve as an example to aspiring students who wish to decode the new Web 3.0 and understand the interdependency of all marketing-related activities and their outcomes, which come at play in real scenarios like ours”, says Pallavi Barman, Business Head at HRX.

Eesha Bagga Bhargava, Director, Mindler, said, “A recent report by LinkedIn found that the demand for Metaverse and Web 3.0 related skills is growing at an exponential rate. Its been found that the number of job postings that mention these skills has increased by over 1,000% in the past year. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing innovative and industry-relevant opportunities that shape the career trajectories of our students. We look forward to fostering a generation of tech-savvy marketers who can thrive in the metaverse and beyond. By 2025, the digital marketing industry is projected to reach a staggering market value of $530 billion globally, highlighting the immense opportunities for career growth and innovation in this sector.”

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also stresses experiential learning and the importance of gaining relevant skills through practical experience. A 2020 study by the World Economic Forum found that 60% of employers in India are looking for employees with experiential learning skills. The study also found that experiential learning can help students to earn 15% more than those who do not have these skills.

Pratham Sutaria, Product Head, Mindler Immrse & New Initiatives, said, “We are glad to create an effect where students can get a taste of the corporate experience and Metaverse at a very young age. Mindler is fulfilling the demand of producing students who are well-versed in new technologies by offering a variety of courses that cover the latest trends in technology and gives students the opportunity to work on real-world projects with leading companies. We want to create an ecosystem where students get opportunities to understand how brand marketing really works and learn crucial skills from industry leaders.”

Mindler and HRX have invited students to have a glance at the program, where the session will be conducted by experts from both companies. Students can register for the Masterclass at: https://hrx.mindler.com/

About Mindler:

Mindler is a venture conceptualized and run by the alumni of ISB, IIT, IIM, Harvard, and the world’s preeminent psychometricians. The Mindler platform equips students, counselors, and schools to have a career planning platform that is future-ready and empowers all the concerned stakeholders with state-of-the-art technology driven by machine learning algorithms and in-depth analytics. Mindler has been awarded and commended by the Ministry of Science & Technology (Government of India), Ministry of State (UAE Government), Entrepreneur India, ISB D-Labs, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Education World, Business World, HolonIQ, Economic Times and CIIE at IIM Ahmedabad.

About HRX:

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their own hero’. HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories. The name represents the X-factor, signifying one to push oneself towards the path of excellence to achieve the best outcome possible. An example of a successful ‘Make in India’ story, HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor