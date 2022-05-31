Mindler in collaboration with PUMA launches 'Corporate Experience' Program for Students

Mindler, a comprehensive career guidance & mentorship platform for students, has recently unveiled its experiential program that aims to help students aged 15 to 20 years learn new-age skills from the top Corporates.

In collaboration with Sports Brand PUMA, the ed-tech company, Mindler has launched a first-of-its-kind 'Corporate Experience' program that enables students to understand how a global giants like PUMA markets its products and earn a certificate of internship.

For its first program in strategic marketing, Mindler and PUMA have collaborated to create an experience like never before.

The PUMA Corporate Experience offers students an opportunity to upskill themselves through a hybrid program which focuses on Strategic Marketing, Branding, Advertising, and Market Research among other core skills.

The Program will be delivered in a hybrid format where students can learn concepts in a self-paced manner at their convenience and doubts can be solved through live sessions by industry experts from Mindler and PUMA respectively.

In partnership with PUMA, Mindler is providing a solution which is extremely relevant in today's time. It is heralding a new generation of Corporate Experiences through programs that focus on the practical aspects of learning. The program module contains simulations and role-play to help students understand how it is to work in the marketing department at PUMA.

This month-long Corporate Experience is accessible to the students from the comfort of their home, and is a chance to add enormous value to their resume as students will earn a Certificate and Internship Letter from PUMA along with a comprehensive experience report at the end of the program.

Peer-to-peer learning will form a critical part of the program. Students will be expected to create a marketing plan and an ad campaign for a product launch that would be presented to PUMA.

Sharing his views on the launch, Pratham Sutaria, the brain behind the product (Founder of Immrse, recently acquired by Mindler) said, "We are glad to create a product where students can get a taste of corporate experience at a very young age. We want to create an eco-system where students get opportunities to understand how corporates work and learn crucial skills from industry leaders. Our collaboration with PUMA, a global marketing giant and one of the top brands in the world, will provide students an opportunity to understand how PUMA markets its products and creates ad campaigns."

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also stresses on experiential learning and the importance of gaining relevant skills through practical experience.

Sharing her views on the program, Eesha Bagga Bhargava, Director at Mindler said, "Mindler has been at the forefront in helping students make the right career choices. In the past 6 years, we have helped 2.5 million students find the right career path. Now, with the Corporate Experience we further our aim to help students find the right career, gain relevant skills and also understand the corporate world. The program is very much in line with NEP 2020. Getting a global brand like PUMA on board just validates what we are trying to do here."

Commenting on the alliance Vishal Gupta, Executive Director - Retail of PUMA India, said, "We are happy to associate with Mindler to create an experiential internship program for students to acquire relevant skills in the field of corporate excellence. Marketing is a critical tool of growth for any company today. Equipping students with expertise in technology-led campaigns at a young age will hold them in good stead. PUMA is glad to play the enabler to nurture and tap the inherent talent of the student ecosystem."

To have a glance at the program, students have an exclusive invitation to a free orientation session. The session will be conducted by experts from PUMA and Mindler. Students can register for the orientation session at .

Mindler is a venture conceptualized and run by the alumni of ISB, IIT, IIM, Harvard and the world's preeminent psychometricians. The Mindler platform equips students, counsellors, and schools to have a career planning platform which is future-ready and empowers all the concerned stakeholders with state-of-the-art technology, driven by machine learning algorithms and in-depth analytics. Mindler has been awarded and commended by the Ministry of Science & Technology (Government of India), Ministry of State (UAE Government), Entrepreneur India, ISB D-Labs, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Education World, Business World, HolonIQ, Economic Times and CIIE at IIM Ahmedabad.

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes.

PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd.

The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

This story is provided by NewsVoirwill not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor