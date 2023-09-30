MindMap Digital CEO & Co-Founder Saurabh Goenka, felicitated at ET Achievers Awards 2023

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 30: In a world where innovation, leadership and entrepreneurial spirit drive progress, it is imperative to celebrate excellence in business. It is that time to recognise achievers, who have set exemplary standards of excellence, across diverse realms. Veteran industry leaders from across business, entrepreneurship, technology, and more, came together at the awards night to celebrate new benchmarks of success.

ET Achievers Awards 2023, which honours and recognises those who have made remarkable contributions across sectors, held on September 25, 2023, at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. Saurabh Goenka, CEO & Co-Founder of MindMap Digital, felicitated at the ET Achievers Awards ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Speaking after being felicitated, Saurabh responded, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the award committee for recognizing our efforts, and this accolade is a testament to the dedication, passion, and innovation of each member of our team,” says Saurabh Goenka, the CEO of MindMap Digital. “I dedicate this award to every individual at MindMap Digital, especially Deepali Maheshwari for converting our ideas into marketable products, Parth Bakshi for overall business leadership, Keshav Soni for leading the Founder’s Office and Manoj Sisodia for AI leadership whose contributions have been pivotal in driving our mission forward.”

Founded by three astute Chartered Accountants—Saurabh Goenka, Susheel Saboo, and Shilpa Saboo — MindMap specializes in enabling and consulting services in digital transformation, emphasizing Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Operating extensively in India, the UAE, and the USA, MindMap has been instrumental in democratizing RPA, having implemented over 200 bots and serving 50+ enterprise customers globally. The firm is well-acknowledged for its proficiency in automating finance processes, liaising with global finance leaders, and integrating generative AI capabilities, including pioneering work in Large Language Models (LLM), Computer Vision, and OCR/ICR.

With a unique and patented framework, ROQS, MindMap catalyzes digital transformation by templating use cases, thus expediting RPA and AI implementation across various domains like F&A, ITSM, SCM, and HR. This robust framework, coupled with official implementation partnerships with major RPA and AI firms worldwide, has enabled MindMap to drive the discovery process and overcome known challenges efficiently, offering full-cycle RPA advisory, consulting, and implementation services.

Saurabh's leadership has propelled MindMap to receive stellar customer feedback and numerous awards. Apart from spending time on his own business, he is also an active angel investor with close to a dozen investments in AI and Machine Learning startups.

MindMap Digital's business models are diverse, including consulting engagements for roadmap creation, deployment of Analytics and RPA based solutions, platform design and development, and bespoke algorithm development. Their consultative approach in assessing the state of digital operations and processes for digital maturity underlines their commitment to supporting sustainable and scalable end-to-end transformation for their clients. Their work with both enterprise customers as well as MSMEs across various industry verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, BPM, telecom, retail and others makes them emerge as a uniquely positioned firm which understands underlying business models and value streams for their customers before infusing automation.

They’ve also riding big on the recent Generative AI wave with a suite of very interesting applications like the AI Interviewer and their own proprietary OCR and document intelligence solution which are being used by leading global enterprises including banks, recruitment and training firms, insurance companies and healthcare providers.

Being at the forefront of AI services, MindMap has showcased its expertise in developing intricate algorithms and implementing AI, which underscores its innovative approach to solving complex industry challenges. The firm’s commitment to offering bespoke and pioneering solutions has significantly impacted various sectors, reinforcing its standing as a true catalyst in digital transformation.

In a world swiftly moving towards digital reliance, MindMap Digital emerges as a beacon of transformative solutions, harnessing the uncharted potentials of AI and driving industries towards a future sculpted by groundbreaking innovations and sustainable digital operations.

