Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12: Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 101.63 crore as against Rs. 101.30 crore for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2025, and Rs. 108.23 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024. Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 7.56 crore as against a profit of Rs. 8.75 crore for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2025, and Rs. 7.57 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Furthermore, YTD consolidated revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2025 stood at Rs. 202.93 crore as against Rs. 216.38 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2024. YTD consolidated profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025 stood at Rs. 16.31 crore as against Rs. 13.95 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2024, growth of 16.9% (During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company recorded exceptional items of Rs. 1.91crore). The Basic EPS of the company stood at Rs. 5.10 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2025, as against Rs. 4.40 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

The company's standalone revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 39.15 crore as against Rs. 35.15 crore for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2025 and Rs. 39.17 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024. Standalone net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 5.38 crore as against a profit of Rs. 4.66 crore for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2025, and Rs. 4.41 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Furthermore, YTD revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2025 stood at Rs. 74.30 crore as against Rs. 80.61 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2024. YTD profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025 stood at Rs. 10.04 crore as against Rs. 8.27 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2024, growth of 21.4%. The Basic EPS of the company stood at Rs. 3.14 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2025, as against Rs. 2.60 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

The Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Yusuf Lanewala, commenting on the results for the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal, said: "During the year, we experienced leadership transitions with the departure of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Sales Officer (CSO). A comprehensive transition plan was swiftly implemented to ensure seamless continuity across operations and ongoing customer engagements. Mindteck has continued to strengthen its leadership, reinforcing stability and long-term strategic direction.

Mindteck remained committed to enhancing profitability and operational discipline. Focused initiatives were undertaken to streamline costs, improve efficiency, and optimize resource deployment. At the same time, we concentrated on expanding higher-margin revenue streams, balancing growth with sustained value creation. These combined efforts have positioned the Company for profitable performance and resilient growth."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor