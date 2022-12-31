MindWars celebrates its win in the year-long run!

With the year of accomplishments and achievements coming to an end, Mind Wars closes on a high note, all set for 2023!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: As the year of accomplishments and achievements draws to a close, Mind Wars, a pioneer in gamifying knowledge, has some amazing insights from the year as they set their eyes on 2023. It has witnessed phenomenal growth across markets in India this year. With more than 1000+ quiz competitions being successfully conducted across 81 cities, it is well on its mission to spearhead progress-driven quizzing and foster engaging gamified experiences for students via multichannel platforms.

With the intent of #MakingIndiaSmarter, over 25 lakh students from more than 36,000 schools across India have become a part of this educational revolution. Today, with 169K+ Facebook followers, 15k+ Instagram followers and 32k+ YouTube subscribers, Mind Wars has been well on the course on its mission to make studying a fun activity and not a boring chore.

In a first-of-its-kind nationwide quiz contest for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mind Wars, along with the Ministry of Tourism, attracted 42,000 students from more than 5,100 schools.

Mind Wars Spell Bee 2022, a spelling championship for students in grades 4 to 9 in the Delhi NCR region, aggregated phenomenal registrations of more than 6000 students from 145 schools across Delhi NCR( New Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad).

With close to 96,500 registrations, New Delhi tops the charts with the maximum number of student registrations in 2022. Mumbai comes in second with over 33400 registrations, followed by Chennai with 18,500.

The new year promises to be an enthralling one, with the month of January poised to throw a big surprise for Mind War lovers!

“Our team at Mind Wars is continually trying to develop ways to encourage holistic education through on-ground extracurricular activities and student interactions,” said Mr. Umesh Kr. Bansal, Executive Vice President, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. According to him, “Children must be given a platform where they can nurture and grow in the modern world when everything is at our fingertips.

We have successfully run public speaking and debate competitions that have boosted children’s self-confidence. These young minds become adept at handling pressure because they anticipate competing on stage in front of an audience.”

This modern approach to education has enabled Mind Wars to attract student participation and registrations from around 692 districts (94.5%) across the country.

These numbers are only a reflection of the success of Mind Wars in the country, with over 36,000 schools and teachers from over 14,000 schools being a part of its family.

Since 2019, Mind Wars has been on a mission to make every student smarter academically and proficient in general knowledge and current affairs. With the year having witnessed some landmark feats being achieved, Mind Wars is poised for giant strides in the upcoming year.

