MINI revs up the excitement in Bollywood's biggest action entertainer YRF's 'WAR 2'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 8: MINI India is all set to add excitement with the much-anticipated Yash Raj Films (YRF) action thriller War 2, set to release nationwide on 14 August 2025. The film stars two of Indian cinema's biggest powerhouses, Hrithik Roshan and NTR and features a pulse-racing chase sequence with the MINI Countryman at its core. MINI can be seen in action in an exclusive trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXQlgsXy0vY

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "MINI embodies spontaneity, bold design, and a go-kart feeling that makes every drive unforgettable. Our collaboration with War 2 brings these attributes to life on the big screen through a high-adrenaline chase sequence that's as thrilling as it is stylish. This partnership seamlessly blends MINI's iconic character with cinematic scale and action, creating a compelling celebration of performance, creativity, and pure driving fun."

Mr. Manan Mehta, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Merchandising Yash Raj Films said, "War 2 will thrill audiences with some of the most ambitious and visually spectacular action sequences ever seen in Indian cinema. The MINI Countryman adds a bold and distinctive edge to the film's high-octane chase, seamlessly aligning with the scale and style of the narrative. From precision stunts to adrenaline-pumping moments, MINI played an integral role in making War 2 not just action-packed, but effortlessly cool. At YRF, we have always believed in crafting meaningful integrations that elevate storytelling and this collaboration with MINI is a perfect reflection of that commitment."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the next chapter in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe. With its gripping narrative and high-octane set pieces, the film promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.

War 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on 14 August 2025, coinciding with the Indian Independence Day weekend, in standard, IMAX, D-Box, ICE, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and other premium formats.

