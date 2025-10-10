MINISO Brings First Flagship Store

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 10: MINISO just dropped something BIG in the capital its very first First Flagship Store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden! For the first time ever in Delhi, fans can shop for their favorite characters from Disney, Stitch, Sanrio, Harry Potter, and Barbie all under one roof.

Your New Pop Culture Spot

This isn't just a store, it's a whole vibe! From cute corners to Insta-worthy walls, every part of the store invites you to shop, click, and celebrate your favorite fandoms in style.

The star of the show? The Disney Zone (making its Delhi debut). Plus, there are cool corners dedicated to Stitch's fun energy, Sanrio's cuteness overload, Harry Potter's magic, and Barbie's iconic style.

A Store That Feels Like an Experience

From the second you walk in, you're greeted by a giant Stitch plush (yes, it's Insta-story perfect). Inside, you'll find themed spaces to explore, click selfies, and grab the cutest merch.

The launch got even more special with celebrity guest Avneet Kaur, who came through to cut the ribbon and officially open the store. Fans joined in for fun activities, IP-themed games, and lots of surprises making the grand opening a total celebration.

Why This Store Hits Different

Think of it as the ultimate fandom mash-up! MINISO has teamed up with the biggest global icons Disney, Sanrio, Barbie, and Warner Bros. (Harry Potter) and brought them all together in one epic space.

From squishy Stitch plushies to magical Harry Potter stationery, from Sanrio-inspired beauty goodies to Barbie-level lifestyle glam this store is a dreamland for every style and fandom.

Why Delhi's Gonna Love It

Located at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, one of West Delhi's busiest hangouts, this store is the perfect spot for families, teens, and anyone obsessed with fandom culture. Shop, chill, click pics, repeat that's the plan.

What's Next

This is just the beginning. MINISO has big plans to bring more IP Collection Stores to other cities and add even more trending characters to the lineup.

About MINISO

MINISO is a global lifestyle brand that turns everyday shopping into a fun little adventure. Known for its cute, trendy, and affordable products from plushies and stationery to home decor and beauty must-haves MINISO brings a splash of happiness to your daily life.

And guess what? We're just getting started! From magical IP collections to grand store launches, influencer events, and limited-edition drops we'll keep surprising you with new reasons to fall in love with MINISO again and again.

So stay tuned, keep your wishlists ready, and get ready for the next big thing 'cause the MINISO world is only getting bigger and cuter!

