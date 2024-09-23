MINISO Unveils India’s First Blue-Themed Store in Sattva Necklace Mall, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] September 23: We are thrilled to announce the opening of India’s first-ever MINISO Blue-themed store at the prestigious Sattva Necklace Mall, Secunderabad, Telangana, on September 15, 2024! This exciting milestone was celebrated with great enthusiasm, showcasing MINISO’s dedication to vibrant design and customer delight.

The grand launch event was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a ceremonial ribbon-cutting with honoured guests, accompanied by the pulsating rhythm of Kerala traditional drums, creating a lively and joyous atmosphere. With some renowned influencers gracing the event, there was no shortage of excitement as they captured the attention of fans and visitors alike, ensuring this new store opening will be remembered.

As part of the celebrations, attendees were treated to a thrilling magic show, engaging games hosted by a talented emcee, and exclusive giveaways! Shoppers were also delighted with beautiful mehendi designs from skilled artists. Additionally, balloon drops and captivating performances added to the sense of wonder.

The MINISO Blue Store promises to be a shopping experience like no other, filled with exciting new collections and a warm, welcoming ambiance. Our colourful assortment of products—ranging from plush toys to trendy lifestyle items—ensures there is something for everyone. Whether you’re in search of fashion accessories, beauty essentials, or quirky home decor, our latest store is designed to uplift and inspire.

Following the resounding success of this launch, we remain committed to delivering happiness and style to dynamic cities across India, with Hyderabad being the latest addition to our expanding presence. This store opening marks another step in our journey of bringing high-quality, affordable products to the Indian market.

For those aspiring to join us on this journey of spreading joy and owning a MINISO franchise, we’d love to hear from you! ?

Franchise Enquiries:

North-East: 8448183431

South-West: 8448183432

Pan India: 7303180600

Email: Franchise@minisoindia.com

Here’s to many more exciting milestones in our future!

