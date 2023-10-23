Minister Baby Rani Maurya’s Leadership Sparks Mission Shakti Success in Gonda with 11,888 Enthusiastic Girls

New Delhi (India), October 23: In a remarkable and historic achievement, Minister Baby Rani Maurya, the Minister of Child Development and Nutrition in Uttar Pradesh, spearheaded a Mission Shakti event in the district of Gonda that saw an astounding participation of 11,888 girls. The event, which celebrated the empowerment of young women and girls, was a monumental success, drawing participants from various corners of the district. Beyond its sheer scale, what sets this event apart is the comprehensive approach taken by Minister Baby Rani Maurya, who not only orchestrated the event but also ensured the welfare and well-being of the attendees.

The Mission Shakti event in Gonda marked a significant milestone for the district and has the potential to make it into the Limca Book of World Records. The event showcased the unwavering dedication of Minister Baby Rani Maurya towards the betterment of girls and young women in Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the event, Minister Maurya and her team distributed nutrition kits to the participants, ensuring that their health and well-being were taken care of. In addition, arrangements were made for meals, tents for shelter, and a stage for various performances and speeches. The meticulous planning and execution of the event provided a safe and comfortable environment for the girls to come together and celebrate their strength and potential.

During a discussion with the media, Minister Baby Rani Maurya was effusive in giving credit to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She emphasized that it was their vision and commitment to women’s empowerment and welfare that inspired and guided the Mission Shakti event in Gonda. She stated, “The success of Mission Shakti in Gonda is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our Chief Minister and Prime Minister to the cause of women’s empowerment. Their vision has provided the platform for such transformative initiatives.”

The event not only symbolized women’s empowerment but also showcased the potential for large-scale, well-organized community gatherings that prioritize the safety and well-being of participants. It was a testimony to the collaborative efforts of the state and central governments in furthering the cause of women’s development and empowerment.

As the Mission Shakti event in Gonda continues to draw attention and accolades, it serves as a model for others looking to make a meaningful impact on women’s lives. Minister Baby Rani Maurya’s leadership, combined with the visionary guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has truly sparked a Mission Shakti success story that will be remembered for years to come.

