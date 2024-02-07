Minister Mukesh Patel lauds AM/NS India for CSR Initiatives and contributing towards employment generation

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 6: Mukesh Patel, Minister of State for Forest and Environment, lauded ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) for diversifying its workforce, especially in roles traditionally held by men.

Speaking at a recent event to mark the handing over of two trucks to the Forest Department by AM/NS Ports Hazira Limited, a subsidiary of AM/NS India, the Minister welcomed the inclusion of 300 women, including engineers, in its workforce by AM/NS India in the past year. The Minister noted that it was heartening to see the company going beyond conventional roles, and employing women as drivers, safety marshals and crane operators.

The Minister also lauded AM/NS India for its decision to hire more than 100 women from local villages after providing them specialised training saying it would help in empowering the local community.

He praised AM/NS India's efforts for its broader impact on local communities through the Academy for Skill Development, where hundreds of youths from nearby villages have been imparted technical and practical skills. The initiative has created employment opportunities for them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor