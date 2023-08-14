Minister of Health & Finance T. Harish Rao and World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu, to inaugurate the magnum opus of Woxsen University

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14: In its relentless pursuit of offering world-class education and holistic development, Woxsen University is set to redefine the landscape of sports with the inauguration of SportX, Asia's most exquisite indoor sports arena. This magnificent edifice is designed to meet the exacting standards set by the Olympics, and it promises to be a hub of unparalleled training, competition and camaraderie.

Unfolding over a sprawling 60-acre canvas, an extraordinary world-class sports infrastructure is taking form. This newest addition stands proudly alongside the International Sports Arena – The League and the ICC-Standard Cricket Ground, amplifying the legacy of excellence in sports.

The grand inauguration of the ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of the Minister of Health & Finance, Telangana T. Harish Rao garu and badminton champion, Olympic medallist and the pride of India, Padma Shri PV. Sindhu garu. The event will take place in Woxsen University campus located in Kamkole, Sangareddy on 14th August, 2023 at 6 PM.

Sportx is not just a sports arena, it's a testament to Woxsen University's unwavering commitment to building an Ivy league standard institute in India. With an Olympic level Badminton Courts, Squash courts, Billiards and Pool, Zumba Lounge, Gym, Pro Shop and more facilities, SportX is meticulously designed to cater to various indoor sports.

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend this grand event and witness the unveiling of SportX. This landmark occasion offers an opportunity to gain first-hand insights into the facility's offerings and its potential impact on the sports community in India and beyond.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #1, All India Top Emerging Engineering Colleges, Outlook I-Care 2023, Rank #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023.

