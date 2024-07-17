Minister Piyush Goyal holds meetings to increase bilateral trade with UK, Germany and Italy

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the G7 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Italy. The leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in investments, start-ups, and energy between India and Italy. Minister Goyal also congratulated the Italian Deputy PM for successfully hosting the G7 Trade Ministers' meeting.

Minister Goyal is on an official visit to participate in the outreach session of the G7 Trade Ministers' Meeting scheduled for July 16-17 in Italy. The visit is part of the government's efforts to showcase the immense trade and investment opportunities that India has to offer to the world.

In a social media post, Minister Goyal stated, "It was a pleasure to meet @Antonio_Tajani, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in investments, start-ups, and energy. Looking forward to working together to further strengthen our bilateral trade. Congratulated him for successfully hosting the G7 Trade Ministers' meeting. Villa San Giovanni, Italy."

Minister Goyal also held a meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade. The leaders discussed plans to deepen bilateral economic relations between India and the United Kingdom. India and the UK are engaged in FTA negotiations to foster trade between the two countries. Minister Goyal added that both India and the UK will finalize an agreement that will be mutually beneficial for both countries.

Additionally, Minister Goyal met with Robert Habeck, the German Minister for Economic Affairs & Climate Action. During their meeting, the leaders discussed opportunities to elevate the growing Indo-German trade and economic partnership, especially in the run-up to the next Inter-Governmental Consultations and the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Businesses in Delhi.

Prior to his visit to Italy, Goyal was in Switzerland on July 14th and 15th for business and official meetings. The key objectives of the visit were to discuss the next steps for the implementation of the historic India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which was signed on March 10, 2024, in New Delhi, and to identify ways to realize the ambitious target of USD 100 billion in investment and the creation of one million jobs in India by EFTA countries over the next 15 years, as provided for in the Agreement.

