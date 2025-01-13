Minister Shri Puri Launches MRPL's New Product

PRNewswire

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13: The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, launched MRPL's product, Toluene, during his visit to the refinery today. Shri Puri also engaged in discussions with MRPL's senior officials.

With an annual production capacity of 40 TMT, MRPL's Toluene facility exemplifies India's progress toward self-reliance and global competitiveness in the petrochemical sector.

Toluene, a versatile aromatic hydrocarbon, plays a vital role in industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, paints, and defense. India's annual demand for Toluene stands at about 650 TMT, but domestic production currently is about 160 TMT. MRPL's addition of 40 TMT per year will help bridge this gap, contributing to significant foreign exchange savings of approximately $3 million annually.

This initiative represents a major stride in reducing India's dependency on imports while bolstering industrial and economic growth, in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

About Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Category 1 Miniratna CPSE under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, operates a 15.0 MMTPA refinery in Mangaluru, Karnataka, producing a range of petroleum products, including Naphtha, LPG, Diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel, and Polypropylene.

Committed to sustainability and innovation, MRPL contributes to energy needs and social impact through CSR initiatives. It has been recognized for its innovations in Pharma ingredients and Plastic Circularity by MoPNG. MRPL also operates an Aromatic Complex and supports aviation fuel supply through its joint venture, Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels and Services Limited (SMA), across major Indian airports.

For more information, visit www.mrpl.co.in

Issued by

Dr. Rudolph V.J. Noronha

Chief General Manager (Corporate Branding and Corporate Communications)

rudolph@mrpl.co.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596497/MRPL_Toluene_Launch.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor