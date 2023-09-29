Ministers from SCO member states meet in hybrid mode, Anupriya Patel represents India

New Delhi [India], September 29 : The 22nd meeting of the ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states responsible for foreign economic and foreign trade activities was held in the hybrid mode under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic on September 27 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

From the Indian side, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel participated virtually, according to a release from her ministry.

The SCO ministers shared their perspectives on the subject ‘The prospects and measures to deepen trade and economic cooperation among SCO Member States’.

Union Minister of State highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by India including providing support to domestic industries to boost manufacturing in sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Medical Devices, ACs, LED, Solar PV Modules, Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery, Automobiles and Auto Components. She also welcomed investments in infrastructure development, industry and services sectors.

Anupriya Patel congratulated the Kyrgyz Republic for its Presidency and welcomed Iran as a new Member state. She stressed harnessing the opportunities available to the region for mutually beneficial, balanced and equitable growth and emphasized that with the SCO region accounting for 40 per cent of the global population and 30 per cent of the world's economy, there is significant potential for increasing trade within the SCO region.

While mentioning India’s successful completion of its term as the Chair of the head of States of SCO in July 2023 where five new pillars and focus areas of cooperation Startups and Innovation, Traditional Medicine, Digital Inclusion, Youth Empowerment and Shared Buddhist Heritage – were created, Patel said they show that India strives for ‘multi-dimensional cooperation’.

She addressed several key issues, including safeguarding the core principles and goals of the Multilateral Trading System, as well as the vital areas of environmental preservation, environmental security, mitigation of the negative impacts of climate change, and the conservation of biodiversity.

She also cautioned that the climate agenda at the World Forum should not be used to introduce measures restricting trade and investment cooperation. She also stressed the importance of digitalization to minimize the gap of the digital divide and further underscored India’s digital which is being hailed across the globe.

The Union Minister of State emphasized the importance of leveraging the SCO platform to pursue an agenda that is inclusive and development-oriented to build a strong, resilient, and reformed trading system that lays the foundation for our shared aspirations.

She expressed her gratitude to the Member states for their support in the creation of a Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation to be permanently chaired by India. She also appreciated their support for the creation of an Expert Working Group on Traditional Medicine. Further, she extended an invitation to the SCO member states to participate in the 1st meeting of the Expert Working Group on Traditional Medicine, scheduled to be held at the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat in November 2023, a facility established by the World Health Organization.

