Ministry notifies revised quality control order for solar photovoltaic products

New Delhi [India], January 29 : The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has notified the solar systems, devices, and components goods order, 2025, which revises and supersedes the existing solar photovoltaics, systems, devices, and components goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2017.

As per a statement from the ministry, the revised order has been notified in the Gazette of India and will come into effect 180 days from the date of publication.

This order covers solar PV modules, inverters to be used in solar PV applications and storage batteries.

The revised quality control order has been notified by the MNRE after due consultations for over 24 months with all the relevant stakeholders solar PV module manufacturers, inverter manufacturers, storage batteries manufacturers, testing laboratories for the products, National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the ministry said.

Comments from World Trade Organization (WTO) member countries were also sought, the ministry asserted.

The revised Quality Control Order aligns with the Government of India's commitment to promoting high-quality and efficient solar photovoltaic (PV) products for sustainable energy development.

The revision aims to enhance product reliability, ensure safety, and support India's ambitious renewable energy targets.

As per the revised order, solar PV modules, inverters, and storage batteries must conform to the latest Indian Standards (as notified by BIS) and bear the Standard Mark under a license from the BIS.

The order applies to manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, sellers and lessors of solar PV systems and components. Products meant exclusively for export are exempted.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will oversee grant of licence and enforcement of the order. Market surveillance will be done by BIS or an agency notified by BIS in consultation with MNRE.

At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent.

Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070. Green energy for climate mitigation is not just a focus area for India, but globally it has gained momentum.

