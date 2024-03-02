Ministry of Coal drives surge in coal production and dispatch, marks 27 per cent and 29 per cent uptick

New Delhi [India], March 2 : The Ministry of Coal announced today a substantial increase in coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial mines during the current fiscal year, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory and heightened efficiency in the sector.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, the period from April 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024 witnessed a notable surge, with coal production reaching 126.80 million metric tonnes (MT) and dispatch hitting 128.88 MT.

This represents a significant uptick of 27.06 per cent and 29.14 per cent respectively compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

As of 29th February 2024, the coal sector boasted a total of 54 producing mines, out of which 35 were allocated to the Power sector, 11 to the Non-Regulated Sector, and 8 for Sale of Coal.

Moreover, the successful auctioning of 91 mines under Commercial Coal Auctions, with 7 already in production, underscores the government's commitment to enhancing coal production and reducing dependency on imports.

The month of February 2024 alone witnessed an impressive surge in coal production and dispatch, with 14.85 MT and 12.95 MT respectively, marking a notable increase of 37 per cent and 33 per cent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The average daily coal production and dispatch rate stood at 5.12 million metric tonnes (MT) and 4.46 MT per day respectively, reflecting consistent performance and operational efficiency.

This substantial growth in coal production and dispatch underscores the Ministry of Coal's steadfast dedication to ensuring India's energy security and promoting self-reliance.

By reducing reliance on imported coal and bolstering domestic production, the government aims to support the 'Make in India' campaign and propel economic growth.

The Ministry attributes this success to strategic policy reforms and the unwavering commitment of mine allottees.

Moving forward, the Ministry remains focused on sustaining this growth trajectory and further enhancing infrastructure to meet the nation's rising energy demands.

This surge in coal production is a significant step towards achieving India's energy goals and reinforcing its position as a self-sufficient energy powerhouse on the global stage.

