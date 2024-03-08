Ministry of Coal launches initiative to diversify energy portfolio, enhance sustainability

New Delhi [India], March 8 : In a move aimed at bolstering India's energy security and fostering a sustainable energy ecosystem, the Ministry of Coal has unveiled a transformative initiative to diversify Coal CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises).

According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, this initiative, which aligns seamlessly with the Government's overarching vision of a future-ready and resilient energy landscape, seeks to broaden the scope of coal sector operations by venturing into renewable energy sources and critical minerals exploration.

Amidst evolving global energy paradigms and escalating environmental consciousness, the Ministry of Coal is spearheading extensive diversification efforts within CPSEs, with a focus on establishing pit-head TPPs, solar power plants, wind mills, coal/lignite gasification plants, and critical mineral exploration.

The guidance aims to ensure sustainable operations for both Coal India Limited (CIL) and NLC India Limited (NLCIL), anticipating a future surplus in coal production.

The coal sector is poised to make significant strides in renewable energy adoption, with a collective solar capacity of approximately 1700 MW installed by CIL, NLCIL, and SCCL, supplemented by an additional 51 MW from wind mills.

With an ambitious target to achieve a total renewable energy capacity of 9000 MW by 2030, coal companies are actively pursuing rooftop, floating, and ground-mounted solar and wind projects, along with the development of solar parks in reclaimed mining areas.

Initiating Pump Storage Projects (PSPs) in de-coaled coal mines, the Ministry aims to harness solar energy for hydroelectricity, thereby promoting sustainable development in the coal sector.

Additionally, a groundbreaking project has been launched to harness geothermal energy for power generation, with a pilot project underway in the Manuguru area of SCCL Command.

With a goal of gasifying 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030, the Ministry has approved financial assistance schemes to promote Coal/Lignite Gasification Projects, driving cleaner and diversified coal utilization.

Strategic partnerships between CIL and BHEL, as well as CIL and GAIL, underscore the commitment to reshape India's energy landscape through coal gasification initiatives.

In a significant move towards forward integration, the Ministry is facilitating the establishment of pit-head thermal power plants to augment energy security.

Projects like the 3X800 MW pit-head thermal power plant at Talabira in Odisha and joint ventures for establishing new power plants exemplify the Ministry's commitment to leveraging efficient technologies and reducing coal logistics burden.

Recognizing the surge in clean energy resources, the Ministry is scaling up critical mineral production, focusing on lithium, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements.

Partnerships with overseas companies and active exploration of domestic critical minerals blocks underscore the Ministry's commitment to enhancing India's critical and strategic mineral supply.

The Ministry of Coal remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting sustainable development and maximizing resource efficiency, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of the coal sector.

By fostering innovation and excellence, the Ministry aims to ensure a sustainable and robust energy future for India.

