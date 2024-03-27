ATK

New Delhi [India], March 27: The Ministry of Communication, Government of India issued order for nomination of Abhay Khare as the Member Telecom Advisory committee (TAC), Government of India.

Telecom Advisory committee (TAC) is a high level Indian government body made up of members of Parliament and other members nominated by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to address issues concerning telecommunication in India.

Abhay Khare, who has been nominated by the Ministry for the first time as the member of TAC, has a long experience in technology domain working for Government on policy making to support Indian growth.

He is a management graduate and currently lives in Delhi. He has been recognized by various societies/ organizations for his work.

Abhay has shown exceptional leadership potential and the ability to work effectively in a team environment. He actively collaborates with cross-functional teams to define project requirements, develop implementation plans, and execute deliverables with precision and accuracy. Abhay's strong communication skills, coupled with his natural ability to motivate and inspire others, have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers, colleagues and government officials.

