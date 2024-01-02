Ministry of Communications expands simplified certification scheme for 37 products

New Delhi [India], January 2 : In a significant move to boost the ease of doing business and streamline certification processes, the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has expanded the Simplified Certification Scheme (SCS) to include 37 additional products, effective from January 1, 2024.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Communication, this expansion aims to reduce the time required for certification from eight weeks to just two weeks, fostering a more efficient business environment.

The newly included products cover a diverse range, including media gateways, IP security equipment, IP terminals, optical fibre or cable, transmission terminal equipment, and more.

With this expansion, the total number of products covered under the Simplified Certification Scheme has increased from twelve to forty-nine, providing a broader scope for businesses seeking certification, read the press release.

Starting January 1, only an administrative fee will be charged by the TEC for Essential Requirement (ER)-based applications submitted under the Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) regime.

This fee structure applies irrespective of the Global Conformity Assessment Scheme (GCS) and SCS category, simplifying the cost structure for applicants and promoting transparency in the certification process, read the press release.

In a move welcomed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and applicants, the TEC has announced the complete waiver of the evaluation fee.

This substantial reduction, amounting to more than 80 per cent, serves as a significant relief for businesses, further reducing the overall application fee and lessening the compliance burden, read the press release.

The Ministry of Communications has currently notified sixty Telecom and networking products under the Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) regime.

This regulatory framework ensures the quality and compliance of telecom equipment, contributing to the reliability and safety of products in the telecommunications sector, read the press release.

The expansion of the Simplified Certification Scheme and the revised fee structure are expected to have positive implications for the industry, encouraging innovation, and facilitating faster time-to-market for certified products.

The Ministry of Communications emphasizes its commitment to creating a business-friendly regulatory environment while maintaining high standards of product quality and safety.

