Ministry of Cooperation collaborates with Indian Rice Exporters Federation for BIRC 2025: Prem Garg, Chairman, Shri Lal Mahal Group

New Delhi [India], October 18 : In a significant boost to the upcoming Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, has announced its collaboration with the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) for the world's largest rice event.

It also confirmed three major initiatives linked with the conference. The Event - BIRC 2025, A Coffee Table Book on Indian Rice, to be launched during the conference and Vision & Roadmap for rice sector contribution to Viksit Bharat @2047: a document outlining the future road-map of India's rice sector.

Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group, welcomed this collaboration.

"We are deeply honoured to have the support of the Ministry of Cooperation for BIRC 2025. This collaboration is a landmark moment for the Indian rice sector and a strong endorsement of the critical role cooperatives and grassroots institutions play in our agricultural economy," he said.

The IREF also noted that the collaboration reflects the government's growing focus on strengthening cooperatives and grassroots institutions in India's agricultural value chain, particularly in the rice sector.

Strategic Collaboration for Sectoral Vision and Farmer Empowerment

The association between the Ministry of Cooperation and IREF aims to highlight the vital role of cooperatives and self-help groups in building a more inclusive, resilient, and market-ready rice economy.

It also aligns with national initiatives under "Viksit Bharat@2047", focused on doubling farmers' income, promoting agri-exports, and ensuring food security through institutional development.

In addition, it will safeguard the interest of the entire rice fraternity and will ensure seamless integration with the Government bodies. This collaboration further strengthens the shared vision of promoting India's agri exports and cooperative participation in global trade.

