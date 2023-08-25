Ministry of Education announces launch of Smart India Hackathon-2023

New Delhi [India], August 25 : The Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, in collaboration with the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), announced the commencement of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2023, marking its sixth edition.

K. Sanjay Murthy (IAS), Secretary of Higher Education, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, and Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, were among the dignitaries present at the beginning of this innovation-driven competition.

K. Sanjay Murthy, speaking at the event, expressed his enthusiasm for this year's Hackathon.

He commended the efforts of the Innovation Cell, led by Dr. Abhay Jere, for their excellent work in organizing these Hackathons.

He also highlighted the recent UNESCO India-Africa Hackathon, where Indian students collaborated with 22 African countries to address challenges specific to the African continent.

Furthermore, he mentioned the successful KAVACH Hackathon organized in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs, focusing on cybersecurity.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam emphasized the pivotal role of innovation in shaping the future. He highlighted the fact that innovation is the cornerstone upon which the future is built.

With a vast network of over 7500 Innovation Institutes across India, the Smart India Hackathon offers participants a unique opportunity to tackle problem statements from various government bodies and ministries. This, he believes, will lead to unconventional solutions and fresh perspectives.

Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, lauded the growth of the Hackathon since its inception in 2017. He described the Smart India Hackathon as the world's most extensive Hackathon and innovation paradigm, which has evolved over the years.

He also praised the diversity of themes encompassed by the platform, ranging from agriculture and health tech to transportation.

Smart India Hackathon is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

With an impressive collection of 239 problem statements, including 182 software challenges and 57 hardware challenges, SIH-2023 has garnered participation from 26 Central Ministries, 6 State Ministries, and 4 Industry partners. This demonstrates the true spirit of collaborative innovation embodied by SIH 2023.

Building on the success of the SIH Junior Edition in 2022, the second edition of the Junior Hackathon 2023 has also been initiated.

It aims to empower students from the 6th to 12th grade, providing them with the platform to showcase their innovative ideas across various themes.

The themes of SIH 2023 encompass a broad spectrum of societal needs, including Agriculture, food and rural Development, Blockchain and cybersecurity, Clean and green Technology, Disaster Management, Fitness and sports, Heritage and culture, MedTech/BioTech/HealthTech, Renewable/Sustainable Energy, Robotics and Drones, Smart Automation, Smart Education, Smart Vehicles, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Tourism, and Toy.

Noteworthy problem statements include the development of a Blockchain-based e-vault system for legal records by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Another intriguing challenge involves creating a prediction system to identify Cloudbursts in hilly areas by analyzing meteorological parameters and weather patterns.

The Smart India Hackathon 2023 promises to be a crucible of innovation, fostering creative solutions to address pressing challenges across a multitude of sectors.

