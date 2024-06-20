Ministry of Labour & Employment showcases e-Shram portal at 112th International Labour Conference in Geneva

New Delhi [India], June 20 : The Ministry of Labour & Employment's e-Shram portal, an initiative designed as a comprehensive "One-Stop-Solution" for India's unorganised workers, was showcased at the 112th International Labour Conference (ILC) held in Geneva on June 4, 2024.

This presentation, led by Sumita Dawra, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, highlighted the portal's integrations and achievements, drawing considerable appreciation from the global audience.

According to a press release, the e-Shram portal, launched on August 26, 2021, is a major step towards creating a comprehensive national database of unorganised workers, authenticated with Aadhaar.

As of May 18, 2024, over 29.67 crore unorganised workers have been registered. The portal currently integrates with several key platforms including the National Career Service (NCS) Portal, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), myScheme portal, and the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhaan (PMSYM) scheme.

The event in Geneva saw participation from a range of dignitaries and Permanent Representatives from various international missions.

The presentation of the e-Shram portal and the Ministry's efforts in its development received considerable acclaim from delegates representing different member states at the ILC.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment aims to transform the e-Shram portal into a comprehensive "One-Stop-Solution" for the country's unorganised workers.

The portal is intended to streamline access to a variety of social security schemes managed by different Ministries and Departments, benefiting the unorganised workforce. Priority integrations include schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), said the press release.

Additionally, other schemes such as PM-SVANidhi, MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna - Gramin (PMAY-G), and Ration Card data are also being incorporated into e-Shram in a phased and timely manner.

To achieve this vision of a "One-Stop-Solution," Secretary Sumita Dawra from the Ministry of Labour & Employment holds weekly inter-ministerial meetings with senior officials from various Ministries and Departments, including the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, the Department of Food & Public Distribution, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Department of Fisheries, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the Department of Financial Services, and the National Health Authority, read the press release.

A recent review meeting on June 19, 2024, focused on evaluating progress in data sharing and API integration of various scheme portals with e-Shram.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Labour & Employment noted significant advances in data sharing and alignment of Ayushman Bharat scheme data with e-Shram.

She urged all relevant ministries and departments to expedite the processes of data sharing and API integration with e-Shram to enhance the welfare of the country's unorganised workers.

