Ministry of Labour expands PMAY benefits to marginalised workers, launches fully operational MIS portal

New Delhi [India], September 3 : In an effort to improve the welfare of marginalised workers nationwide, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has taken steps to extend the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to disadvantaged workers.

The Ministry has issued a letter to all State Governments, urging them to include migrant workers, construction workers, beedi workers, cine workers, non-coal mine workers, contract labourers, and other unorganised workers in the housing scheme.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, this decision follows the Union Cabinet's approval to extend PMAY's implementation for an additional five years, from FY 2024-25 to 2028-29, with the goal of providing 2 crore additional houses to eligible beneficiaries. The initiative acknowledges the housing needs of economically vulnerable workers.

The Ministry emphasised that these workers are among society's most disadvantaged, and ensuring their inclusion under PMAY is both a matter of social justice and essential for improving their living conditions.

The Ministry also announced that the Management Information System (MIS) portal, launched on 21st August 2024 for Building and Construction and Migrant Workers, is now fully operational.

The portal is designed to facilitate data collection and analysis, including information on fund utilisation and worker coverage under various central and state social security schemes such as insurance, health benefits, and housing programmes.

This centralised data management system will enable State Governments and Union Territories to make informed decisions and develop more effective welfare policies tailored to the needs of these deprived workers.

Reiterating the need for a unified approach to uplift marginalised workers, the Ministry has directed Welfare Commissioners in various states to work closely with local authorities to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.

Follow-up on the initiative is being conducted through a series of regional meetings organized by the Ministry of Labour and Employment with States & UTs between 29th August and 4th October, 2024.

This initiative is expected to enhance the lives of millions of workers, ensuring they receive the housing and social security benefits they deserve.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor