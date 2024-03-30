Ministry of Power initiates joint R&D in energy domain with focus on sustainable development goals

New Delhi [India], March 30 : The National Power Training Institute (NPTI) and Power Trading Corporation of India Limited (PTC) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Research and Development (R&D).

According to a press release by the Ministry of Power, this collaboration aims to address pressing challenges in the energy domain while aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Power's office in New Delhi on March 28. Dr Tripta Thakur, Director General of NPTI, and Koel Singhal, Senior Vice President (HR) of PTC India Ltd., signed the agreement in the presence of dignitaries including Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Power.

Under the ambit of this partnership, the newly established Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for research, development, and knowledge dissemination in the energy sector, read the press release.

The primary focus will be on advancing sustainable development goals, ensuring that innovations contribute to the overall well-being of society while minimizing environmental impact.

One of the key objectives of the CoE will be to conduct cutting-edge research initiatives that address emerging challenges in the energy domain.

These research endeavours will encompass a wide array of topics, ranging from renewable energy integration and energy efficiency to grid modernization and electrification of rural areas, read the press release.

By leveraging the collective expertise of NPTI and PTC India Ltd., the CoE aims to pioneer innovative solutions that propel India towards a greener and more sustainable energy future.

Furthermore, the outcomes of the CoE's research and development efforts will be disseminated to the power sector through comprehensive training and capacity-building programs, read the press release.

This strategic approach ensures that the knowledge generated through R&D initiatives is effectively transferred to industry stakeholders, empowering them with the latest insights and best practices.

With the establishment of the CoE for R&D in the Energy Domain, NPTI and PTC India Ltd. are poised to embark on a journey of innovation and collaboration that promises to redefine the future of India's energy landscape.

