Ministry to hold Open House on steel import issues on October 27

New Delhi [India], October 22 : The Ministry of Steel will conduct an 'Open House' to discuss issues related to the import of steel on October 27, 2025, at Udyog Bhavan here in the national capital, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Ministry of Steel, companies and associations may present their issues related to the above subjects in the Open House.

To participate in the Open House, e-mails may be sent to tech-steel[at]nic[dot]in for getting a confirmed time slot on the above date.

While sending the e-mail, following information may be included: Name of the Company/Association, Issue is related to SIMS/NOC/QCO/others, Name and designation of the participant (third party representation not allowed), Reference of SIMS/NOC application, if any, Type of industry and product - Auto/Aerospace/Telecom/ Defence, etc, Issue in brief (maximum 50 words), and Contact details of the nodal person (mobile number and e-mail).

The Open House will be conducted from 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm, and specific time slots will be indicated via e-mail, the ministry said.

"Walk-ins will not be possible due to logistical challenges and only one representative per organisation is permitted to ensure wider participation," it added.

It is advised that any company or association having issues related to the import of steel may send their request to the above e-mail to get confirmed time-slots by 11:00 am on October 24, 2025.

