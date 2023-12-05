Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Hosts Successful 'Sunday Garden' Event

NewsVoir

Mira Bhayandar (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recently orchestrated a vibrant and engaging event, 'Sunday Garden', at select gardens within the city. The event, which garnered enthusiastic participation from residents, aimed to foster community spirit, promote environmental consciousness, and showcase local talent.

The Commissioner of MBMC, Sanjay Katkar IAS, emphasized the significance of such community-driven initiatives. He underscored the importance of community cohesion, stating, "A city thrives when its residents unite, exchange ideas, and enjoy quality time, especially on weekends. Our focus is on creating an enriching environment for our senior citizens to bond in the lush greenery of MBMC gardens and providing a platform for young talents to showcase their skills."

Katkar highlighted the multifaceted benefits of 'Sunday Garden', including the promotion of unity, beautification of the city's 92 gardens, and imparting crucial lessons on environmental conservation to the younger generation. He reaffirmed MBMC's commitment to a comprehensive city management strategy aimed at creating a well-planned, pollution-controlled, and progressive city within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Underlining MBMC's recent initiatives such as the 'Clean City Drive' and the shift towards a paperless Digital Municipal Corporation Office, Katkar stressed their alignment with the broader city management strategy. He expressed his gratitude towards corporates, NGOs, banks, retail entities, media, and residents for their unwavering support.

As the event unfolded, the infectious positivity and camaraderie evident in the park began to resonate across the city, signaling a promising future for Mira Bhayandar.

"We are dedicated to delivering a beautiful, safe, and clean city that our residents will take pride in," Katkar concluded.

The 'Sunday Garden' event serves as a testament to MBMC's commitment to community engagement and sustainable urban development, promising more innovative projects and programs in the forthcoming year.

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is dedicated to creating a progressive and environmentally conscious city, fostering community involvement, and implementing strategic initiatives for holistic urban development.

