Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: MIRA Money, the path-breaking Technology-First Investment Management platform, has launched a completely revamped version of its app, marking a bold new chapter in its mission to make portfolio management & goal-linked investing more accessible to serious investors across the country. With thousands of users already on the platform, MIRA Money expects to double its customer base in 2025 while scaling towards its AUM target of ₹600 crore by the end of the year.

The reimagined MIRA Money app integrates a new Human experience & RAPID™ Tech intelligence. This industry-first hybrid interface combines natural language responses from real experts with the efficiency of AI. Unlike conventional investment managers, MIRA Money acts like an intelligent guide, helping users navigate complex financial decisions without the jargon or hard sell.

At the core of MIRA Money's offering is its proprietary RAPID™ technology framework, which powers the fund selection and portfolio curation process. The RAPID engine leverages real-time data, behavioural insights, and active fund management principles to help users stay on track with their financial goals, whether it is saving for a home, planning retirement, or investing surplus funds with minimal effort. The model is designed to outperform traditional allocation strategies over the long term through rigorous back-testing, dynamic rebalancing, and objective fund scoring.

Speaking about this, Anand K Rathi, co-founder of MIRA Money, said, "For us, product isn't just a function but the strategy. With this relaunch, we have redefined what intelligent investing can look like when powered by deep domain expertise and responsive design. The Human+ RAPID intelligence is not a gimmick. It is our way of restoring empathy and trust in digital finance. And with RAPID, we have built a system that makes complex investing feel intuitive, not intimidating. That is what today's investor needs and deserves."

MIRA Money was founded in 2022 by Girish Ippadi, Anand K. Rathi, and Naveen Shetty, industry veterans with over 70 years of collective experience in fund management and wealth advisory services. The platform has grown entirely through content-led outreach and organic traction, driven by a commitment to transparency, simplicity, and long-term performance.

As a new generation of investors seeks trustworthy digital-first alternatives for wealth creation, MIRA Money is positioning itself as a credible, outcomes-driven platform that puts investor goals at the heart of every decision.

