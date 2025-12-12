Mira Road Gets a New Facelift as JP Infra Unveils Club Marvel, a Landmark Lifestyle Destination at North Garden City

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: JP Infra proudly announces the grand unveiling of Club Marvel, a landmark lifestyle destination at the heart of its premium gated enclave, North Garden City, Mira Road. Designed as far more than just a clubhouse, Club Marvel represents a transformative leap for community living. A space where leisure, wellness, recreation, and learning converge to create holistic and elevated living experiences. Its arrival marks a defining moment in Mira Road's evolution into one of Mumbai's most desirable lifestyle districts.

Spanning over one lakh sq. ft. and seven floors of world class amenities, Club Marvel is an architectural masterpiece where thoughtful design meets purposeful living. The experience is elevated through carefully curated collaborations with esteemed partners. The restaurant, led by the renowned Kamats, offers authentic culinary warmth and a refined dining experience. An exclusive Senior Citizens' Arena managed by the Dignity Foundation to encourage active, meaningful, and dignified living for the elderly. The Bhaktivedanta Wellness Centre offers access to qualified doctors and wellness practitioners for comprehensive care. EuroKids brings excellence in early learning through a thoughtfully designed preschool environment. Many more brands contribute to the depth and richness of this exceptional lifestyle destination.

Club Marvel - Interior

Together, these offerings transform Club Marvel into a vibrant, multi-generational universe, a place where residents can connect, celebrate, grow, and find balance at every stage of life. Complementing its grand scale are expansive leisure zones, social spaces, and immersive amenities, all crafted to elevate everyday living. From recreation and relaxation to entertainment and community engagement, every facility is designed with the intention to nurture well-being, strengthen connections, and create lasting memories.

As Mira Road continues to emerge as one of Mumbai's most dynamic lifestyle corridors, Club Marvel stands as a testament to JP Infra's vision of building integrated and holistic communities. With this unveiling, JP Infra further reinforces its role as a pioneer of elevated residential experiences, designed around people, purpose, and possibility and driving substantial growth in real estate value.

Club Marvel - Aerial Exterior View

The synergy between lifestyle advancement and infrastructure growth has made Mira Road one of the fastest appreciating residential markets in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor