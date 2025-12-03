Miraculous Brain Surgery at Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals Saves Young Businessman After Screwdriver Assault

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3: In a dramatic, life-saving medical feat, the neurosurgical team at Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals (Dr. KMH) successfully performed a complex emergency brain surgery on a 33-year-old businessman who arrived with a screwdriver lodged deep inside his skullan injury experts describe as "extremely rare and often fatal without immediate intervention."

According to the hospital's spokesperson, the patient, Mr. Vinoth, was rushed to the Dr. KMH Emergency Room after being assaulted with a screwdriver that penetrated the right side of his brain. Although conscious at admission, he showed signs of early neurological decline.

A CT scan revealed that the screwdriver had pierced a critical motor control region responsible for movement of the left side of his body. It was also dangerously close to major blood vessels that, if injured, could have resulted in catastrophic bleeding.

"This was a race against time. Even a slight delay could have caused permanent paralysis or devastating vascular damage," said Dr. Rahul Srinivasan, Neurosurgeon, who led the surgery. "Removing the object demanded meticulous precision and step-by-step dissection around vital brain tissue."

A High-Stakes, Two-Hour Operation

The patient was immediately shifted to the hospital's advanced neurosurgical theatre. In a tense two-hour procedure, Dr. Rahul Srinivasan safely removed the screwdriver and accompanying bone fragments without injuring critical structures.

"Penetrating brain injuries pose severe risksswelling, infection, delayed bleeding, seizures, and long-term neurological deficits," the neurosurgeon explained. "Every millimetre mattered."

Intensive Critical Care Ensured a Safe Recovery

Following surgery, the patient was kept on ventilator support for two days to control brain swelling and stabilise vital functions.

"The risk of infection was our biggest concern, especially since the object was contaminated. Brain infections like abscesses or meningitis can be fatal. Timely antibiotics, continuous monitoring, and coordinated neuro-critical care played a crucial role in preventing complications," said Dr. Devachandran, Head of Critical Care.

Initially, the patient experienced weakness on the left side of his face, arm, and leg. Intensive physiotherapy and neuro-rehabilitation helped him regain strength steadily.

Within a few weeks, he made a remarkable neurological recovery and is now fully independent.

Hospital Management Commends Multidisciplinary Expertise

"This case exemplifies the outstanding emergency responsiveness and neurosurgical prowess available at Dr. KMH. Our state of the art OR equipped with cutting-edge technology such as neuro-navigation system, advanced neuro microscope, best in class imaging technology, and round-the-clock robust critical care support enables us to handle even the most challenging trauma cases with precision and confidence," said Dr. Sivaranjani, Director, Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals.

She pointed out that the hospital's Neurosurgery Department is a centre of excellence, offering complex brain and spine surgeries, minimally invasive neuro-endoscopy, trauma management, aneurysm care, and comprehensive neurological rehabilitation.

A Rare Survival Story That Highlights the Power of Timely Care

Penetrating brain injuries caused by sharp objects are extremely uncommon and often fatal. Many patients do not reach medical care in timeor succumb to complications such as swelling, infection, or vascular injury. "The fact that the patient not only survived but made a complete recovery is a testament to the speed of intervention and the expertise of our neurosurgical and critical care teams," said the hospital spokesperson.

Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, Chennai, is a premier multi-specialty healthcare institution renowned for excellence in neurosurgery, Robotic Joint Replacements, emergency trauma care, oncology, cardiology, women's health, IVF, advanced imaging, and intensive care services. Its state-of-the-art Neurosciences Department is equipped to manage the most complex neurological conditions with advanced technology and highly specialised teams.

