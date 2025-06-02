Mirai School of Technology Launches to Build the Next Generation of AI-Ready Talent

New Delhi [India], June 2: In a bold response to India’s growing AI talent gap, which is projected to exceed 1 million skilled professionals by 2027, Mirai School of Technology makes its debut today as India’s new age AI-first higher education company. B.Tech and BCA degrees offered by AICTE and UGC-approved colleges are powered by Mirai School of Technology to deliver AI-first technical education—reimagining engineering for an era where artificial intelligence is no longer optional, but essential.

Mirai redefines conventional education by empowering students to become tomorrow's tech leaders. While traditional programs remain rooted in outdated methods and theory-heavy learning, Mirai is driven by a bold belief: education should be centered around the tools and technologies that will shape the workplace of 2030.

Founded by Arpit Sarda (BITS Pilani, IIM Kozhikode), and strengthened by the strategic collaboration with Varun Kohli (CEO & Co-Founder at Coding Blocks) and Kartik Mathur (NSIT, Co-Founder at Coding Blocks), the two minds behind one of India's most impactful tech education platforms that has mentored over 250,000+ students. Together, they aim to build a future-focused learning ecosystem that equips students with hands-on AI skills and real-world career outcomes.

“Mirai isn't just a new institution—it's a movement to bridge the gap between today's education and tomorrow's tech careers,” says Arpit Sarda, Founder of Mirai. “We're building an ecosystem where students learn to lead with AI, not just adapt to it.” “What makes Mirai revolutionary isn’t just what we teach, but how we teach it,” explained Kartik Mathur, Founding Member and Academic Head at Mirai. “Our students don’t just learn about AI—they build with it from day one, using the same tools powering innovations at companies like Google and OpenAI.”

As AI continues to redefine global industries and talent demands, India faces a pressing need to produce skilled professionals who can drive innovation. Mirai enters the scene at this critical moment with a bold, disruptive model rooted in four core pillars:

AI-First Education: Programs built around 15+ top AI tools, 6+ global certifications, and programs are designed around real-world AI applications—from generative AI to LLMs and APIs—preparing students for the technologies of tomorrow, today. Code with AI from Day 1: From the very first week, students build, debug, and create with AI as a co-pilot. Tools like GitHub Copilot, ChatGPT Plus, and other AI development platforms are integrated into daily coursework—helping students write smarter code, learn faster, and think like real-world engineers. Infra Designed for Coders: State-of-the-art facilities including Apple labs, robotics labs, and smart classrooms—plus personal MacBooks and subscriptions to premium AI tools like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT Plus. Selection of Top 20%: Admission is merit-based, with only the top 20% selected—fostering a competitive, high-potential peer group that drives excellence. It's not just about getting in—it's about becoming part of a community where ambition is the common language Tech Practitioners as Teachers: Courses are led by engineers, founders, and industry experts, ensuring every lesson is rooted in practical experience and evolving industry needs. This ensures that students don't just study technology—they absorb its context, challenges, and evolving nature. It’s learning that's alive, applied, and aligned with what companies truly value.

“From industry-certified learning paths to global AI competitions and startup incubation, Mirai offers unmatched depth and exposure,” says Varun Kohli, Founding Member and Learning Head at Mirai. “This is tech education, reimagined for the AI age.”

With India’s AI market expected to reach $17 billion by 2027 and showing rapid growth potential, coupled with a significant shortage of AI-skilled professionals, Mirai emerges at a critical juncture. Through AI-first B.Tech and BCA programs offered by partner colleges, Mirai provides students with a clear pathway into high-growth AI careers across healthcare, finance, automotive, and other emerging sectors.

About Mirai School of Technology

Mirai School of Technology is India's first AI-first higher education institute, offering future-forward B.Tech and BCA programs in collaboration with AICTE-approved partner institutions. Founded by veterans of tech education, Mirai delivers a cutting-edge curriculum, deep industry integration, and world-class infrastructure to equip students with the skills and experience needed to lead in an AI-dominated future.

Mirai powers the entire learning experience – ensuring students graduate with far more than just a degree: they graduate with real-world, future-ready capabilities.

For more information about Mirai School of Technology and to apply for the program, visit https://msot.org/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

